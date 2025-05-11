President Bola Tinubu has been urged to sack Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru Abubakar amid growing concerns over Nigeria’s worsening security situation

A Yoruba youth group, AYPN, backed federal lawmaker Yusuf Gagdi’s criticism of Badaru’s alleged incompetence and failure to act on terror threats

The group accused the minister of prioritising political loyalty and business/political interests over national safety

Abuja, FCT - President Bola Tinubu is facing mounting calls to dismiss Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, following public criticism from a federal lawmaker and a prominent youth group over his handling of Nigeria’s deteriorating security situation.

The Afenifere Youth Vanguard for Peace in Nigeria (AYPN), a pan-Yoruba movement, has joined calls for Badaru’s removal, backing remarks made by Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, a member of the House of Representatives from Plateau state, who allegedly questioned the minister’s competence during a recent parliamentary session.

Minister under fire for alleged inaction

Speaking during plenary last week, Gagdi raised concerns about the scale and audacity of recent insurgent attacks, particularly in Borno state, where militants reportedly raided military facilities and seized over 40 tanks and military-grade assets.

“These attacks are not just bold, they are humiliating,” Gagdi said. “They call into question the entire defence structure under this administration.”

The AYPN described Gagdi’s comments as a “clear and courageous vote of no confidence” and said they reflect broader national frustration over the state of insecurity.

‘Defence ministry has collapsed,’ says youth group

AYPN President Olatunji Fadare, in a statement on Sunday, May 11, said, "there is no excuse for what is happening under Badaru’s watch".

He added:

“The Defence Ministry is not a reward system for political loyalty. It is the backbone of Nigeria’s safety, and it has collapsed.”

The group alleged that since taking office, Badaru has prioritised personal and business interests over national security, accusing him of lacking the experience and urgency required to manage Nigeria’s complex security challenges.

Allegations of nepotism and mismanagement

AYPN further claimed that defence contracts are being awarded based on political connections rather than merit, leading to inadequate equipment and intelligence for troops on the frontlines.

“We have it on good authority that decisions in the ministry are increasingly skewed towards a particular ethnic and political group,” Fadare said.

“This threatens national cohesion and undermines trust in the security apparatus.”

The group accused Badaru of turning the ministry into “a Hausa-Fulani contraption,” citing a pattern of ethnic and political bias in recruitment and procurement processes.

It further alleged a "dangerous pattern where only those who support Badaru’s rumoured 2027 presidential bid are given access or opportunities."

AYPN also expressed concern over the ministry’s alleged indifference to security alerts from state governors and lawmakers. The group pointed to Gagdi’s claims that the ministry downplayed warnings from the Borno State governor about imminent threats.

“When those on the ground sound the alarm and the defence minister responds with propaganda, it shows a disturbing lack of accountability,” Fadare said.

AYPN calls for immediate restructuring

The youth group urged President Tinubu to urgently overhaul the country’s defence architecture, starting with Badaru’s removal.

“This is not about politics; it’s about survival,” the statement read. “Tinubu must prove that loyalty to Nigeria comes before loyalty to friends. Badaru must go.”

As insecurity continues to escalate across the northeast, northwest, and parts of the Middle Belt, AYPN warned that further public trust will erode if the federal government fails to hold underperforming leaders accountable.

“The blood of our soldiers and citizens demands justice,” Fadare said. “That justice begins with removing those who have failed to protect us.”

Defence minister asked to resign

In a related development, security consultant and public affairs analyst, Opialu Fabian, recently commended President Tinubu’s commitment to tackling insecurity in Nigeria, citing the administration’s record-high budgetary allocation to the sector.

Speaking during a televised interview on TVC News, Fabian said the financial commitment is a strong indicator of the President’s political will to address Nigeria’s security challenges.

However, Fabian expressed concern over the performance of Tinubu’s appointees in the security sector, saying they had failed to match the president’s intent with effective action.

