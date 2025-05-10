A 25-year-old man, Samson Oghenebreme, has been arrested in Lagos while transporting human organs for use in money-making rituals

The suspect was caught following a tip-off, with human organs recovered and deposited for preservation

The case has been transferred to Edo State Police Command for further investigation

Epe, Lagos state - Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested 25-year-old Samson Oghenebreme in possession of severed human organs.

Legit.ng gathered that Oghenebreme was transporting these organs from Edo State to a native doctor for use in money-making rituals.

The arrest took place in the Odomola community, Epe, Lagos, on Friday, April 25.

The suspect's movements were flagged after members of the public raised suspicions, leading to a swift response from the police, Leadership reported.

Swift police action foils ritual plot

The Lagos police spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest, revealing that the suspect had been transporting the organs for ritual purposes.

According to Hundeyin, "Operatives of Odo-Noforija Division have arrested one Samson Oghenebreme in Odomola community, Epe, for being in possession of human organs."

He added that the suspect was moving the organs from Edo state with the intention of handing them over to a native doctor, who would use them in a money-making ritual.

Hundeyin also mentioned that the recovered human organs have been deposited at the General Hospital in Epe for preservation, and the case has been handed over to the Edo state Police Command for further investigation.

CP Jimoh commends community’s vigilance

Lagos state Police Commissioner, CP Olohundare Jimoh, praised the quick action of the police officers and the Odomola community for their vigilance in helping to prevent the ritualistic use of human organs.

Jimoh stressed the importance of residents remaining alert to suspicious activity, saying,

“The swift response of the operatives and the vigilance of the Odomola community were crucial in ensuring the timely apprehension of the suspect."

He urged all Lagos residents to continue being watchful and report any suspicious activities immediately, Vanguard reported.

“I urge all residents of Lagos State to remain watchful and report any suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police station. The Lagos Police Command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property across the state,” he added.

Case transferred to Edo state police for further investigation

Following the arrest, the case has now been transferred to the Edo State Police Command for further investigation and potential prosecution.

The authorities in Edo state will continue the investigation into the origins of the organs and the individual or individuals behind the ritualistic activity.

Public urged to stay alert and report suspicious activities

The incident highlights the ongoing threat of ritualistic practices involving human organs in Nigeria, with authorities calling for increased public awareness and vigilance.

The arrest in Lagos marks another example of the police's commitment to tackling such illegal activities, ensuring that those involved in such criminal practices face justice.

