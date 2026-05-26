A former worker at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital (BUTH), who left Nigeria for the United Kingdom years ago, has celebrated his journey so far

According to the UK resident, Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ogun State, was the last place he worked before he left the country

While sharing his throwback pictures, the Nigerian in the diaspora described his experience while working at the teaching hospital

Chukwuebuka Ugonabo Onuke, a Nigerian man residing in the United Kingdom, has recounted his time at Babcock University Teaching Hospital (BUTH), Ogun State.

In a Facebook post on May 14, Chukwuebuka shared throwback pictures from when he used to work at Babcock University Teaching Hospital.

Chukwuebuka Ugonabo Onuke stated that he last worked at Babcock University Teaching Hospital before leaving Nigeria. Photo Credit: Chukwuebuka Ugonabo Onuke

Source: Facebook

According to Chukwuebuka, the teaching hospital was his last workplace before he left Nigeria seven years ago, and he celebrated his journey so far.

Ex-Babcock University Teaching Hospital worker's experience

In his Facebook post, Chukwuebuka stated that he was happy at Babcock, as evident in the throwback pictures he shared, in which he was all smiles in his blue scrubs.

He described the teaching hospital as a beautiful place to work, adding that its people are gorgeous and very team-spirited. In his words:

"Who would believe that this was my last place of work b4 I left Nigeria. Babcock University Teaching Hospital Ogun State, Nigeria.

"It's exactly 7years and I want to celebrate my journey thus far. I was happy with Babcock as you can clearly tell. Beautiful place to work, gorgeous people and extremely team-spirited. Happy people, Great service!

"Thank you Babcock!"

Babcock University Teaching Hospital (BUTH), located in Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Nigeria, was officially established as a teaching hospital in 2012, according to the university's website.

Chukwuebuka Ugonabo Onuke has recounted his experience while working at Babcock University Teaching Hospital. Photo Credit: Chukwuebuka Ugonabo Onuke

Source: Facebook

See the man's Facebook post below:

Man's Babcock Teaching Hospital experience stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's testimony about Babcock University Teaching Hospital below:

Maureen Alozie said:

"Team spirit choke."

Ogbodo Friday Chinonso said:

"More winning, brother."

Ifeoma Joy Callistar said:

"Thank you Jesus for the journey so far🙌☺️."

Kemi Kuti said:

"With God, all things are possible."

Ikechukwu Joel said:

"Wow, absolutely amazing to know."

Obetta Johnson said:

"You are absolutely right...Best place to work."

Chikaodiri Opara Ogbodiukwu Asoms said:

"Babcock moulded us for abroad."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Babcock University student who studied a course some people considered useless had graduated with a first-class degree.

Babcock University celebrates 7 law graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Babcock University had celebrated seven outstanding law graduates who earned first-class degrees in Law School.

The private institution celebrated the milestone by sharing photos of the high achievers on its official LinkedIn page. The seven outstanding scholars listed by the university are Ayomipo Moyosope Adelakun, Ekwale Emmanuella Onome, Kalejaiye Oluwabunmi Mercy, Adebowale Omobolagbade, Kehinde Adeoye, Lamina Kofoworola Kudirat, and Emmanuella Chisom James.

In the social media statement, the university authority noted that the achievement showed the academic discipline and preparation of the students.

Source: Legit.ng