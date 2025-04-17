Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A former Chief Magistrate in Rivers State, Ejike George, has justified his recent resignation from the Rivers State Judiciary, saying he was not trained to take directives from a military administrator.

“I can’t serve a military boss”: Rivers magistrate resigns

“I am simply saying that I cannot take instructions from a military administrator. I cannot,” he said on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday.

Tinubu announced the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibok-ete Ibas (rtd.) on March 18, 2025, when he declared a state of emergency in Rivers State and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu; and the Rivers State House of Assembly members.

Tinubu hinged his decision on Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, saying he can’t continue to watch the political situation in Rivers escalate without taking any action.

Ibas was the Chief of Naval Staff from 2015 to 2021. He was born in Cross River where he is from and had his early education there.

President Bola Tinubu swears in Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd) as sole administrator for Rivers State in Abuja on March 19, 2025.

George faulted the president’s decision, saying that there was no crisis in Rivers State to have warranted the suspension of Fubara and others as well as the introduction of military-style rule.

“It is not fair to the people of Rivers state,” he insisted.

He said:

“My reason for resignation is simply because I cannot adapt to the military style of adjudication that would be introduced by the reason of the sole administrator.

“As a magistrate, our courts are courts of summary jurisdiction. Our proceedings are not guided by the constitution of this country. That being the case, it means that I would take directives from my employer who is the Chief Judge of Rivers state.

“We, in turn, take some level of directive from the governor; that would have been the elected governor who had acted as the chief security officer of the state.

“I am simply saying that I cannot take instructions from a military administrator. I cannot. In the entire 16 years that I served with the Rivers State Judiciary, I have taken instructions from civilian administrators. I do not know how I am going to adapt and now begin to take instructions from a military administrator. I find it very strange.

“The judiciary did not take us to any previous training on how to work with military administrators. Until that is done, I don’t know how even my colleagues would cope. So, for me, unfortunately, I am not the type that would keep my mouth shut. So, I decided to throw in the towel and go home and look for something else to do.”

Watch Ejike George's full interview below;

Falana calls for sack of Rivers administrator, gives reason

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Femi Falana, SAN, has demanded the immediate sack of Rivers state sole administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, citing constitutional breach and disregard for presidential directives.

Falana referred to an official Federal Government Gazette that states the administrator's actions must be guided by regulations issued by President Tinubu, and none have been issued.

This came days after the sole administrator allegedly made new appointments and sacked officials appointed by suspended Governor Fubara.

