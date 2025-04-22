A coalition of civil society organisations, Civic Room for Rule of Law, has backed Femi Falana (SAN) in calling for the removal of Vice Admiral Ibas as the sole administrator of Rivers state

The group urged President Bola Tinubu to take swift action, warning that Ibas' actions threaten the state’s democratic stability

The coalition also spoke on the action recently taken by the House of Representatives on the situation in Rivers state

Abuja, FCT - A coalition of 100 civil society organisations under the banner of the Civic Room for Rule of Law has endorsed the call by prominent human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) for the removal of Vice Admiral Ibok-ete Ibas (rtd.) as the sole administrator of Rivers state.

In a statement signed by the coalition’s president, Barrister Maxwell Egboh, the group accused Ibas of violating presidential directives and disregarding constitutional processes, thereby threatening the stability and democratic integrity of the state.

Vice Admiral Ibok-ete Ibas (rtd.) faces accusations of breaching Tinubu’s directives in Rivers state.

Ibas accused of making unlawful appointments

The coalition cited the Official Gazette dated March 18, 2025, which outlines that the sole administrator must operate strictly within regulations issued by President Bola Tinubu.

However, the group alleged that Ibas had taken unilateral actions, including making appointments and dismissing officials previously appointed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, without the backing of any regulatory framework from the presidency.

"This blatant disregard for the President's orders is a clear indication of the Sole Administrator's contempt for the rule of law and the limits of his authority," Egboh said.

President Tinubu asked to intervene

Describing Ibas' actions as illegal and destabilising, the coalition called on President Tinubu to act decisively.

"By acting in this manner, he has compounded the illegality of his appointment and undermined the very fabric of our democratic institutions. The people of Rivers state deserve better than to be governed by an unelected official who disregards the law with impunity," the statement read.

The group warned that the administrator’s actions have created an atmosphere of uncertainty and tension in Rivers state and called for his immediate removal to restore order.

House of Reps committee on Rivers commended

The coalition also praised the Ad-Hoc Committee of the House of Representatives on Rivers state for summoning Ibas for a comprehensive session. They urged the lawmakers to carry out a thorough investigation and ensure that justice is served.

The Civic Room for Rule of Law reaffirmed its commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and the rule of law in Nigeria. The coalition vowed to continue monitoring developments in Rivers state and advocating for lawful governance.

Rivers state crisis: UN asked to intervene

In a related development, a Nigerian civil society organisation, Save Democracy Vanguard, has petitioned the United Nations over what it described as the illegal suspension of democratic governance in Rivers state, warning that the country’s democracy is at risk of collapse.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the group condemned the recent declaration of emergency rule in the oil-rich southern state, calling it a “civilian coup” allegedly backed by the federal government.

The letter was signed by the group’s Executive Director, Dr. Ali Mohammed Ali.

