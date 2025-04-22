Supporters of Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended governor of Rivers, have expressed hope that the PDP chieftain will soon be recalled and reinstated

The Fubara backers expressed their belief that they believe President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a democrat and acted in the best interest of Rivers state

Fubara's supporters made this known during an Easter praise session organised by the Simplified Movement, which was held simultaneously across all 23 local councils of the state

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics and governance in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Supporters of Siminalayi Fubara have expressed hope that the suspended governor of Rivers state will soon be recalled and reinstated.

As reported on Tuesday, April 22, by The Punch, the supporters of the sanctioned governor said they believe that President Bola Tinubu is a democrat and is acting in the best interest of Rivers state.

Fubara’s supporters say President Tinubu acted in Rivers’ best interest. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

News Central TV also noted the update.

They made this known during an Easter praise session organised by the Simplified Movement. The programme was held simultaneously across all 23 local government areas (LGAs) of Rivers state.

The sessions, marked by singing, dancing, and collective prayers, served as both a spiritual celebration and a moment of reflection and encouragement for members of the movement.

At the event, a leader of the Simplified Movement, Stephen Ihua-Maduenyi, said:

“As you well know, today is Easter Sunday. Our Lord, our Father, Jesus Christ, is risen."

He added:

“We are here to celebrate that. We are here to call on Him to celebrate us, just as He celebrated mankind—that He may make it possible for our Governor to return. We believe He can do it for us. Only He can. It is not by our power, but by His. That is why we are gathered.”

Fubara's appointee hopeful of governor's return

In the same vein, Ovy Chukwuma, the suspended commissioner for Eeucation, drew parallels between Fubara’s political battle and the biblical resurrection.

Chukwuma said:

“They tried to bury us in Rivers state, but we are alive. Rivers State is alive, and Rivers state is with Governor Siminalayi Fubara."

Meanwhile, the supporters reiterated their faith in President Tinubu’s ongoing efforts to manage the crisis, expressing optimism that it would culminate in Fubara’s return to office and the restoration of peace and stability in the state.

Existing state of emergency in Rivers

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu, on March 18, declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich state, suspending Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu and the state lawmakers for an initial period of six months.

The president cited the attack on the oil pipeline and the protracted political crisis in the state triggered by the feud between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the federal capital territory (FCT) minister, as reasons for his action.

Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired naval vice admiral, was appointed and sworn in as the sole administrator for the state.

Tinubu under pressure to sack Rivers sole administrator

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a coalition of 100 civil society organisations under the banner of the Civic Room for Rule of Law endorsed the call by prominent human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) for the removal of Ibas as the sole administrator of Rivers state.

In a statement signed by the coalition’s president, Barrister Maxwell Egboh, the group accused Ibas of violating presidential directives and disregarding constitutional processes, thereby threatening the stability and democratic integrity of the state.

The coalition cited the official gazette dated March 18, 2025, which outlines that the sole administrator must operate strictly within regulations issued by President Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng