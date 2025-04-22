Edo governor Monday Okpebholo has suspended the Okumagbe of Uwano Kingdom, Dr. George Egabor, indefinitely, over rising cases of kidnapping within his community

The traditional ruler’s secretary, Peter Omiogbemhi, has also been arrested in connection with a violent incident that claimed the life of a palace chief identified as John Ikhamate

Fred Itua, Okpebholo’s chief press secretary, confirmed this development in a statement released to the press

Benin City, Edo state - Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo state has suspended the Okumagbe of Uwano Kingdom, Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area, Dr George Egabor over recent cases of incessant kidnapping and killings in his domain.

Traditional ruler suspended over ‘incessant kidnapping’ in Edo

The chief press secretary to Okpebholo, Fred Itua, Okpebholo’s chief press secretary,announced the suspension in a statement issued on Monday, April 21, in Benin City, Edo state capital.

According to the state government, the suspension is indefinite.

Police arrest monarch's aide over death of palace chief

As reported by The Nation, the government said that the secretary of the traditional ruler, Peter Omiogbemhi, was arrested by the relevant authorities, following a recent incident that led to the death of a palace chief identified simply as John Ikhamate.

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Governor Fubara of Rivers state offered a N100 million reward for information leading to the capture of Gift David Okpara Okpolowu and his criminal gang.

The governor took the action in response to the murder of a Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP Bako Angbashim, in Odiemudie Community.

Fubara has also indefinitely suspended a local monarch, Eze Cassidy Ikegbidi, for complicity in allowing the gang to operate freely in his territory.

Ogun state governor suspends monarch

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ogun state government led by Abiodun suspended Oba Abdulsemiu Adewale Ogunjobi, the Olorile of Orile-Ifo for six months.

The prominent monarch was suspended for allegedly subjecting Chief Arinola Abraham to dehumanising treatment.

The special adviser to Governor Abiodun on communication and strategy, Kayode Akinmade, said the decision was reached after Oba Ogunjobi and his victim, 73-year-old Areola Abraham, were invited by the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat, for interrogation.

