Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Siminalayi Fubara has placed a N100 million bounty on one Gift David Okpara Okpolowu, a.k.a. 2-Baba and all members of his criminal gang.

The Rivers state governor in a statement on Saturday, September 9, declared 2-Baba and his gang wanted for the murder of DPO Bako Angbashim in Odiemudie Community, Ahoada East local government area of the state.

The governor also slammed an indefinite suspension on a monarch, Eze Cassidy Ikegbidi, for complicity in the murder.

Source: Legit.ng