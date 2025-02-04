The Olorile of Orile-Ifo, Oba Abdulsemiu Ogunjobi, has been suspended for six months over what was termed "uncivil conduct"

The Ogun state government announced the monarch's suspension in a statement made available to the press on Monday

The monarch was allegedly seen in a viral video assaulting a 73-year old chief identified as Areola Abraham, over a chieftaincy tussle

The Ogun state government led by Dapo Abiodun has suspended Oba Abdulsemiu Adewale Ogunjobi, the Olorile of Orile-Ifo for six months.

The monarch was suspended for allegedly subjecting Chief Arinola Abraham to dehumanising treatment.

The Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Communication and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, said the decision was reached on Monday, February 3, after Oba Ogunjobi and his victim, 73-year-old Areola Abraham, were invited by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat, for interrogation.

According to the Ogun state government, this move was part of its efforts to ensure the dignity of persons and for the protection of the sanctity of our revered traditional institution.

The government announced the suspension in a statement shared on its official website on X on Monday.

The statement read:

"This became imperative as a result of the reckless utterances and public misconduct of the Kabiyesi as it was evident in the social media and being bandied in the larger public space.

"After the investigation conducted on the matter, the Kabiyesi has been suspended and stripped of the paraphernalia of the stool of Olorile-Ifo pending the determination of his culpability or otherwise on the allegation."

How the chief was assaulted, Ogun govt's reaction

Recall that a video showing the elderly man being repeatedly assaulted and publicly humiliated on the street over an alleged chieftaincy dispute surfaced online and went viral, attracting reactions from Nigerians.

Legit.ng reported that the Ogun state government vowed to investigate the viral video showing how Oba Semiu Ogunjobi allegedly subjected Chief Arinola Abraham to dehumanising treatment.

Reacting to the video, Governor Dapo Abiodun’s special adviser on communication and strategy, Kayode Akinmade, described the act as “inappropriate and inhumane,” and vowed to take necessary actions.

Akinmade said:

“This will be investigated, and if proven to be true, necessary action will be taken.”

How Ogun monarch assaulted me, 73-year-old chief speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chief Abraham Areola who was seen in a viral video kneeling before an Ogun monarch revealed shocking details about the attack.

In an interview, the 73-year-old local chief begged Nigerians for protection as he narrated how he was allegedly beaten and assaulted by the Olorile of Orile Ifo in Ogun state, Oba Semiu Ogunjobi, and his "boys," despite his plea.

Emmanuel Ojo, the senior special assistant on new media to the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, explained why the monarch allegedly attacked and humiliated the elderly chief.

