Popular Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has dropped a piece of advice regarding the 2027 Adamawa state governorship election

Legit.ng recalls that defection rumours surfaced in January 2025 over the APC governorship candidate for Adamawa state in the 2023 election, Senator Aishatu Ahmed (Binani), suggesting her departure from the party

In a video seen by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele — famous for issuing prophecies — asserted that Binani "can go the extra mile" if the PDP fails to present a formidable candidate

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics and governance in Nigeria.

Yola, Adamawa state - Primate Elijah Ayodele has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) should hold tight to Aishatu Ahmed, widely known as Binani.

Legit.ng reports that Binani contested against the incumbent Ahmadu Fintiri, in the 2023 general election. Fintiri ran as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate.

Primate Ayodele asks APC to do everything possible to keep Adamawa gubernatorial hopeful, Binani. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Primate Ayodele sends prophetic message to APC

Recall on April 15, 2023, during the process of collating election results, the state resident electoral commissioner (REC), Hudu Ari, famously made an illegal declaration of Binani as the winner of the poll. Binani subsequently delivered an acceptance speech, which generated significant controversy. In response, the national electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) swiftly nullified Ari's decision and suspended him from his position. Simultaneously, then-president, Muhammad Buhari, ordered a thorough investigation into the conduct of the electoral commissioner and the security personnel who were present during the declaration.

Following the completion of the collation process, the results of the election were officially announced. Governor Fintiri emerged as the winner, securing a total of 430,861 votes. Binani, on the other hand, attained the position of runner-up, obtaining 398,738 votes.

Binani headed to coirt, but in January 2024, the Supreme Court dismissed her appeal.

Delivering the lead judgement of the five-member panel of the court, the presiding justice, John Okoro, held that the appeal filed by the female politician lacked merit.

Okoro also held that Ari lacks powers to announce election results.

Senator Aisha Dahiru Binani is one of the founding members of the APC. Photo credit: Senator Aishatu Binani

Source: Facebook

In a recent video sighted by Legit.ng, Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the Inri Evangelical Church, said Binani would stun many Nigerians if given the chance to contest in the 2027 election.

He said:

“Adamawa state, the woman that runs for APC. If APC give her the ticket again, this woman would bring out a surprise. APC should not allow her to leave their party. Hold her at the high esteem and don’t joke with her.

“This woman can give you a surprise in Adamawa if PDP did not get a very serious candidate. This woman can go an extra-mile.”

The video can be watched below:

Meanwhile, Binani has dismissed rumours suggesting her departure from the party.

Speaking at an event organised by her support group, “Gladiators for Binani Only”, in Yola, Binani reaffirmed her loyalty to the APC.

Represented by Mijinyawa Kugama at the event, she debunked claims that she and her supporters had defected.

Alleged sexual assault: Ayodele advises Natasha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele suggested that Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan should "seek the face of God".

Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the Inri Evangelical Church, claimed that there was a plot to bring Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan down.

The cleric spoke in a video shared on his verified X page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng