The fate of the suspended Independent National Electoral Commission rest in the hands of the commission

In a recent interview, the nation's electoral umpire maintained that the suspended INEC will soon get his verdict

INEC commissioner, Festus Okoye, stated further that Hudu Ari, the suspended REC will be prosecuted by the commission

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed what will become of the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner of Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

The commission disclosed that it will soon take action on the case of Ari.

INEC is set to decide the fate of the suspended Adamawa REC, Hudu Ari. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

INEC to decide Ari's fate soon

INEC national commissioner for information and voter education, Festus Okoye, made this disclosure during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Okoye also said the electoral umpire has enough proof to establish a case against Yunusa-Ari, Daily Trust report added.

“In terms of the issue of the Adamawa REC, you are aware that (former) President Buhari suspended him before he left office and the police invited him to explain what happened,” Okoye said during the interview.

Police conclude probe, INEC to decide suspended Adamawa REC’s fate

Ari stirred controversy when he announced the supplementary governorship election results in Adamawa State, while collation was ongoing.

He illegally declared Senator Aisha Dahiru Binnani as the winner of the election.

Following the development, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a probe of all the security operatives involved in the illegal act.

When asked on Thursday, June 29, whether INEC has enough evidence to establish a case against Yunusa-Ari, Okoye said, “Yes,” Vanguard reported added.

“I am aware that the police have concluded an investigation. In the next few weeks Nigeria will be informed of what happened. Under the law, he should be prosecuted by INEC.

“There is an interface between the Nigerian Police and INEC. The commission was informed of some of the processes and procedures. Very soon the commission will take action on the REC,” he added.

Embattled Adamawa REC responds to claims APC offered him N2 billion

Barrister Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), has dismissed claims that he was offered N2 billion to announce the result of the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Aisha Binani Dahiru, the party's governorship candidate.

Speaking in an interview published by BBC Hausa on Tuesday, monitored by Legit.ng, Yunusa-Ari said no one offered him money to make the announcement.

Yunusa-Ari expressed no regret about his controversial announcement of Dahiru as the winner of the Adamawa poll, while also stating that he broke no law.

Police detain Hudu-Ari

Meanwhile, Hudu-Ari, is presently in the custody of the police, the force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said Tuesday.

Adejobi said in a statement that the Election Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Team of the police had arrested Ari in Abuja.

Police added that other officials and individuals culpable in the saga are being interrogated by the Election Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Team.

Source: Legit.ng