The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the FCT has fixed its chairmanship form fees at N8.5 million and councillorship at N1.5 million, but offered to give it free to female aspirants

The publicity secretary of the PDP in the FCT, Josephine C. Itoyah, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday

However, APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, has vowed that the party will take over the nation's capital in the forthcoming FCT polls

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the FCT has pegged its expression of interest/nomination forms for the chairmanship including other administrative charges at N8.5 million, while that of the councillorship goes for N1.5 million.

PDP declares form free for female aspirants

In a dramatic twist, the PDP said female aspirants in the polls will get its chairmanship and councillorship nomination forms free.

The publicity secretary of the PDP in the FCT, Josephine C. Itoyah, disclosed this during the flag-off of the commencement of sales of nomination /expression interest forms for both the chairmanship and councillorship elections at the party’s secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, April 15.

As reprted by Daily Trust, the ceremony had in attendance the party’s auditor in the FCT, Joshua Yohana, and the secretary, Rabo Lucky Iyah.

She disclosed that the party would also offer the forms to people with disabilities at discounted fees for greater participation.

She said the party remained the only one that has survived 26 years of democratic governance in the country.

APC vows to take over FCT

In what appears to be a sweeping political takeover, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is positioning itself to dominate the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

On Thursday during the “Abuja Unity Rally” held at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja, where the ruling party formally welcomed the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, along with his councilors and thousands of supporters from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) across all six area councils.

The defectors were received by members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) led by Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as well as serving and former ministers, ex-Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello, and other prominent party leaders from the FCT and North Central region.

Addressing a massive crowd of supporters, the APC national chairman Ganduje declared that the FCT is too strategic to be left under the control of opposition parties.

As reported by The Nation, he claimed that over 60 percent of FCT residents have now aligned with the ruling party.

“With this new political realignment,” Ganduje said, “the APC is on track to produce the FCT’s only Senator, its two House of Representatives members, and all area council chairmen.”

