A heated altercation allegedly broke out between Bauchi deputy governor Auwal Jatau and Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar, reportedly escalating into a physical confrontation at the Emir’s Palace in the state

Minister Tuggar reportedly made a derogatory comments against Governor Bala Mohammed, resulting to a slap from Jatau in the presence of Vice President Kashim Shettima and other dignitaries

Deputy Governor Jatau, in a statement released on Saturday, strongly denied the incident through his media aide, labeling the reports as false and baseless

The deputy governor of Bauchi state, Auwal Jatau, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, reportedly engaged themselves in a heated altercation that degenerated into fisticuffs on Friday, April 18, 2025.

According to reports, the development occurred in a bus conveying both political office-holders to Bauchi city from Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport in Bauchi state on Friday to the Bauchi Emir’s Palace for the turbaning of former Governor Mohammed Abubakar, has sparked widespread speculation and political intrigue.

According to Leadership newspaper, an argument allegedly broke out after Minister Tuggar made derogatory remarks about Governor Bala Mohammed, prompting a furious response from Jatau, who was said to have slapped the minister in the presence of Vice President Kashim Shettima and several other prominent figures.

Bala Mohammed and Minister Tuggar's cold war

Recall that the relationship between Governor Mohammed and the Foreign Affairs Minister Tuggar became sour recently following the governor’s fierce criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s policies, particularly the Tax Reform Bills, which he claimed would make the northern part of the country poorer.

Tuggar, a loyalist of President Bola Tinubu and a potential gubernatorial aspirant in Bauchi for 2027 election, had accused Governor Mohammed of poor governance and political opportunism.

“No slap, drama happened”: Deputy gov Jatau denies allegations

In a swift reaction to the development, the deputy governor, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Auwal Jatau, denied reports circulating on social media and various platforms alleging that he slapped the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

As reported by Arise News, the deputy governor’s media aide, Muslim Lawal, dismissed the claims as entirely false and baseless.

“No, no, no, how can the deputy Governor slap the Minister? I don’t think that ever happened in Bauchi because I know my principal is a responsible person.

“The number two person cannot slap a Minister or whoever person that people are talking about. We are not even aware of that. I am just hearing this from you.”

Lawal further questioned the authenticity of the reports and challenged anyone with concrete evidence to present it.

“Did you see the evidence of the slap? I didn’t see it, I’m just hearing about that from you. But my belief is that there is no way the deputy Governor will slap a Minister. I don’t think such can ever happen in Bauchi, not even my principal or whoever is in his position.

“What is even the issue that will make the deputy Governor slap a Minister? I was not in the car and if there is any evidence that the Deputy Governor did such, maybe we can speak on that, but as of now, I don’t even know about it. That’s our position. And I don’t even think that the Deputy Governor, even if it is not in the presence of the Vice President can do that,” he said.

