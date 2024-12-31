Governor Bala Mohammed has said he remains committed to collaborating with the Bola Tinubu-led administration to address all national challenges, including the tax reform bill

Mohammed said rather than "resorting to selective profiling of some well-meaning Nigerians", the presidency should engage in constructive dialogue with all stakeholder groups

The Bauchi governor said when he asserted that the presidency’s "attempt to shove the discredited tax reforms down the throat of Nigerians" was a recipe for anarchy, he spoke from the position of someone closer to the populace

Bauchi, Bauchi state - Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi state, on Tuesday, December 31, responded to the criticism of the presidency on the proposed tax reforms.

In a press release signed by Mukhtar Gidado, his special adviser on media and publicity, obtained by Legit.ng, Mohammed asserted that it is "the height of mischief" that his "candid advice" on "the dangers" of proceeding with "bad decisions" that could worsen the plight of the masses, has been taken out of context.

Mohammed argued that his comments against the Bola Tinubu government were cautionary advice to ensure tax reforms are inclusive and fair. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Mohammed's remarks come a day after the presidency described as "inflammatory" a recent statement by the governor that the Bola Tinubu administration's tax reform bills are an invitation to anarchy.

According to the 2027 presidential hopeful in his latest statement, if the presidency had genuinely desired an all-inclusive tax reform that would command the buy-in of various stakeholder and subnational groups, it could have subjected a draft to discussion before sending it to the national assembly.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said:

"To achieve the much-needed consensus, the federal government should shed its present aversion to constructive criticism, an unhealthy and unhelpful posture that cannot foster either good governance or the much-needed stakeholder buy-in in our highly plural society."

