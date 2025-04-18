FCT Minister Nyesom Wike explained his decision not to support Labour Party’s Peter Obi in the 2023 elections, describing him as a “social media candidate”

Wike emphasised that winning elections in Nigeria involves navigating complex political factors, beyond qualifications or online popularity

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for overcoming challenges like the naira redesign policy and fuel scarcity to secure victory

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revealed why he did not back Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi during the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday in Abuja, Wike stated that he believed Obi lacked a realistic chance of winning, describing him as a “social media candidate.”

“No, he has no chance to win election,” Wike said. “I don’t go to where you see people like this kind of social media candidates. I don’t do social media candidate.”

Focus on winning candidates

Wike, a former Governor of Rivers State, emphasised his approach as a politician, which involves analysing candidates with the capacity to win rather than those popular online.

He argued that winning elections in Nigeria requires navigating complex political factors beyond qualifications or social media presence.

“I said I see that as a politician, and I analyse the candidate who is likely to win,” he said.

“In politics, it’s not always the right that oh, this is the best candidate. No, no, no,” he said. “You see Nigerians today, in politics, so many factors come in.”

Challenges of the 2023 elections

Reflecting on the 2023 elections, Wike highlighted the turbulent environment created by the naira redesign policy and fuel scarcity, which posed challenges for candidates, including eventual winner President Bola Tinubu.

Wike commended Tinubu for overcoming these obstacles, attributing his victory to political experience, strategy, and divine favour.

Acknowledgement of Tinubu’s strategy

Wike concluded by praising Tinubu’s resilience and ability to navigate the political landscape, stating, “You must give it to them. They know this game.”

About Peter Obi

Peter Obi, born on July 19, 1961, in Onitsha, Anambra State, Nigeria, is a prominent politician and businessman.

He served as Governor of Anambra State from 2006 to 2014, where he focused on education, healthcare, and infrastructure development. Before entering politics, he was believed to have had a successful career in business, holding leadership roles in various companies. In 2023, he ran as the Labour Party's presidential candidate in Nigeria's general elections, advocating for transparency and economic reform.

