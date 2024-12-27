FCT minister Nyesom Wike has defended his decision to back President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election

At an event held in Rivers state, Wike, the former governor, cleared the air on regret for supporting Tinubu and his appointment as FCT minister

The FCT minister who is at loggerheads with Atiku Abubakar and top chieftains of the PDP, disclosed what he will do if given the opportunity to back Tinubu in future elections

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has revealed he has no regret for supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that Wike served as the governor of Rivers state before his ministerial appointment.

Wike governed the oil-rich Rivers state for eight years under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform but during the 2023 general election, he fell out with the PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar and supported Tinubu.

He was later appointed by Tinubu to serve as FCT minister in the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government.

I have no apologies for supporting Tinubu, says Wike

Speaking during a thanksgiving service in Ochigba by the PDP in Ahoada East and West local government areas of the state, Wike thanked President Tinubu for believing in him.

As reported by Channels TV, the FCT minister said that though he was threatened before the 2023 elections for supporting Tinubu, but he would do the same thing if another opportunity comes.

“I have no regrets, I have no apologies. If the opportunity comes I will do the same thing,” he said.

Wike and sons visit Tinubu in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike and his sons paid Christmas homage to President Tinubu at his residence in Lagos state on Thursday, December 26.

Wike’s senior special assistant on public communications and new media, Lere Olayinka, revealed this in a post shared on his X page on Friday, December 27.

The post was accompanied by photos of Wike alongside his sons with President Tinubu during the Christmas celebration.

