The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that he was not happy with President Bola Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state, adding that he had pushed for the outright removal of suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Wike, who spoke at a media chat on Friday, April 18, explained that President Tinubu ultimately saved Fubara from being impeached because he was not happy with the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers, but the president effectively saved the embattled governor from being removed.

Nyesom Wike says Bola Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency stopped suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara from being impeached Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC, @GovWike, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Rivers: When did Tinubu declare state of emergency

Recall that President Tinubu, on March 18, declared a state of emergency in Rivers. Following the declaration, the president announced the suspension of Governor Fubara, his deputy, and all the lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The president subsequently announced the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd) as the sole administrator, and he is expected to oversee the affairs of the state during an initial six months. The decision was later substantiated by the National Assembly.

Reacting to the development on Friday, Wike, who described himself as a politician, said, "I am not happy about the state of emergency in Rivers State”. The former governor further added,

“I wanted the outright removal of Governor Fubara. The president, by declaring a state of emergency, saved Fubara.”

When did Wike and Fubara's rift start?

Wike, who was the immediate past governor of Rivers state, has been at loggerheads with the governor, barely six months after leaving office, explained that the lawmakers were about to impeach Governor Fubara when President Tinubu stepped in.

The minister explained that Rivers people should be worshipping President Tinubu for stepping up at the right time, adding that he was aware of the crisis that may erupt should Fubara be removed, but insisted that impeachment was constitutional.

Wike also disclosed that he was open to a peace talk with the governor, even though the advisers of the suspended Fubara have kept telling him not to succumb to a peace. Fubara and Wike have b been at loggerheads with each other over the control of the political structure in the state.

See the video of his interview here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng