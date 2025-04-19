The presidency has debunked the claim that Vice President Kashim Shettima has been blocked from the presidential villa. The denial was made in a statement signed by the senior special assistant on media and communication in the vice president's office, Stanley Nkwocha, on Saturday morning, April 19.

According to the statement, there has been a well-orchestrated and deliberate distribution of falsehood against Shettima and the office of the vice president in different dimensions to cause confusion and insinuate a total clash with the presidency.

Nkwocha maintained that the claim was to make the public believe that "there’s discord at the highest levels of government." He described the latest claim that Vice President Shettima was being blocked from the presidential villa as a "string of disinformation." He then went further, saying, "For the record, nothing of the sort ever happened".

The presidency said that some "obscure blogs" have recently alleged that some armed military men have barricaded the vice president from having access to the presidential villa, describing the publication as "the wildest expression of wishful thinking", adding that the peddlers of such a publication have exhausted their imaginations.

He added that the claim was very far from reality and that only those who are not familiar with the inner workings of the Nigerian government would go around with such a belief.

It further explained that the presidency, earlier this week, dismissed fake news, saying that President Tinubu was responsible for the circulation of some campaign posters bearing his image. It maintained that those stories were a reflection of the move to undermine Tinubu and Shettima's fidelity to the rule of law and the constitution. The government then said those pushing such narratives are working in vain.

Source: Legit.ng