President Bola Tinubu has been tackled over the allegation of refusing to hand over power to Vice President Kashim Shettima

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria raised the allegation against the president, asking him to emulate former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Umaru Musa Yar'Adua

Isah Abubakar, the council's National President, claimed that this action violates the 1999 Constitution and undermines democratic norms

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria has criticised President Bola Tinubu for allegedly refusing to transfer power to Vice President Kashim Shettima during his recent absence from the country. Isah Abubakar, the council's National President, claimed that this action violates the 1999 Constitution and undermines democratic norms.

Abubakar argued that the constitution outlines specific protocols for succession and transfer of power when the president is unavailable. He cited examples of former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, who adhered to constitutional norms by delegating power to their Vice Presidents during periods of absence or illness.

Northern youths criticise Bola Tinubu for alleged refusal to hand over power to Kashim Shettima Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @officialSKSM

Source: Twitter

Group accused Tinubu of kicking against constitution

Vanguard reported that the council expressed concern that Tinubu's actions reflect a disdain for the northern populace and raise questions about the inclusivity and fairness of his administration. They warned that this behaviour poses a threat to Nigeria's democratic framework and undermines the vice president's position.

According to the group, all Nigerians should demand accountability and respect for constitutional rights. They urged President Tinubu to adhere to democratic principles and transfer power to Vice President Shettima when necessary, ensuring that every citizen feels represented and valued.

The council emphasised the importance of leaders championing the Constitution and protecting the nation's democratic structures. They demanded that Tinubu reaffirm his commitment to democracy by respecting the Constitution and empowering the Vice President when required.

Presidency dismissed allegation against Tinubu

This came amid the allegation that President Tinubu has blocked the vice president from having access to the presidential villa, saying there was an ongoing rift between the two Nigerian leaders. However, the office of the vice president dismissed the claim and described it as totally false.

The denial was made in a statement signed by the senior special assistant on media and communication in the vice president's office, Stanley Nkwocha, on Saturday morning, April 19.

According to the statement, there has been a well-orchestrated and deliberate distribution of falsehood against Shettima and the office of the vice president in different dimensions to cause confusion and insinuate a total clash with the presidency.

Northern youths say Bola Tinubu should hand over to Kashim Shettima when travelling Photo Credit: @officialSKSM, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Nkwocha maintained that the claim was to make the public believe that "there’s discord at the highest levels of government." He described the latest claim that Vice President Shettima was being blocked from the presidential villa as a "string of disinformation." He then went further, saying, "For the record, nothing of the sort ever happened".

Tinubu meets APC governors

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has presided over the maiden edition of the APC National Caucus meeting at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

Since Tinubu resumed office on May 29, the high-level meeting was attended by key APC leaders, including the national chairman Abdullahi Adamu.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and governors elected on the APC platform were all in attendance.

Source: Legit.ng