Shettima Hails Tinubu at 73, Says His Reforms Have Transformed Nigeria
- Vice President Kashim Shettima praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 73rd birthday, describing him as a visionary leader committed to Nigeria’s progress
- Shettima commended Tinubu’s bold economic reforms, stating they have laid a solid foundation for the nation’s prosperity and long-term growth
- Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also celebrated the president, highlighting his transformative leadership from Lagos to the national stage
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Vice President Kashim Shettima has extended heartfelt tributes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 73rd birthday, hailing his leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s progress.
In a statement posted on social media, Vice President Shettima described President Tinubu as a visionary leader whose dedication to national development continues to inspire millions.
Shettima highlights Tinubu's major policies
He praised Tinubu’s resilience and political acumen, stating that his governance is characterized by bold reforms aimed at economic recovery and national prosperity.
“As you mark your 73rd birthday, Your Excellency, I extend my most profound regards and deepest respect to you—not merely as my boss, but as a visionary whose unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s progress continues to inspire us all,” Shettima wrote.
He highlighted Tinubu’s significant policy decisions, including the removal of fuel subsidies, the unification of exchange rates, and investments in critical infrastructure, noting that these reforms have begun to yield tangible results.
According to the Vice President, the administration’s economic blueprint is laying a solid foundation for sustainable growth and national stability.
“Your bold and necessary economic reforms have truly salvaged the ship of this nation. The benefits of these courageous decisions now manifest for all to see, bringing Renewed Hope and prosperity to our people,” he added.
Shettima concluded his message with prayers for Tinubu’s continued health, wisdom, and strength, reaffirming his loyalty and support for the President’s leadership.
First Lady pens emotional tribute to husband
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has showered praises on her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he marks his 73rd birthday today, March 29, 2025.
“I’m proud of our association”: Buhari hails Tinubu at 73, says he remains indebted to Nigerian president
In a heartfelt tribute, she described him as her "knight in shining armor," celebrating his resilience, courage, and leadership over the years.
In a goodwill message accompanied by a photograph of the couple, the First Lady expressed deep gratitude to God for her husband’s life and the journey they have shared together.
She acknowledged the sacrifices and strength that have defined his path, describing him as an unwavering pillar in both her life and the nation’s leadership.
"I rejoice and thank God Almighty for His faithfulness in your life over the years. I celebrate your courage, strength, and resilience that have all contributed to who we both are today," she wrote.
Tinubu makes promise to Nigerians
Legit.ng had also earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had promised to continue to work hard and pray for the peace and stability of Nigeria.
President Tinubu said the safety and welfare of Nigerians s remain uppermost on his mind and prayer list.
Tinubu stated this during an interview with newsmen after the special Juma'ah prayer session at the National Mosque on Friday, March 28, 2025. Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, made its known in a statement he issued on Friday, March 28, 2025
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng