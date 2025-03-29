Vice President Kashim Shettima praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 73rd birthday, describing him as a visionary leader committed to Nigeria’s progress

Vice President Kashim Shettima has extended heartfelt tributes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 73rd birthday, hailing his leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s progress.

In a statement posted on social media, Vice President Shettima described President Tinubu as a visionary leader whose dedication to national development continues to inspire millions.

VP Shettima lauded the President for the turbulent but fruitful economic decisions he has taken since his inauguration.

Shettima highlights Tinubu's major policies

He praised Tinubu’s resilience and political acumen, stating that his governance is characterized by bold reforms aimed at economic recovery and national prosperity.

“As you mark your 73rd birthday, Your Excellency, I extend my most profound regards and deepest respect to you—not merely as my boss, but as a visionary whose unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s progress continues to inspire us all,” Shettima wrote.

He highlighted Tinubu’s significant policy decisions, including the removal of fuel subsidies, the unification of exchange rates, and investments in critical infrastructure, noting that these reforms have begun to yield tangible results.

According to the Vice President, the administration’s economic blueprint is laying a solid foundation for sustainable growth and national stability.

“Your bold and necessary economic reforms have truly salvaged the ship of this nation. The benefits of these courageous decisions now manifest for all to see, bringing Renewed Hope and prosperity to our people,” he added.

Shettima concluded his message with prayers for Tinubu’s continued health, wisdom, and strength, reaffirming his loyalty and support for the President’s leadership.

First Lady pens emotional tribute to husband

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has showered praises on her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he marks his 73rd birthday today, March 29, 2025.

First Lady prayed for health and strength for the president as he clocks a new age.

In a heartfelt tribute, she described him as her "knight in shining armor," celebrating his resilience, courage, and leadership over the years.

In a goodwill message accompanied by a photograph of the couple, the First Lady expressed deep gratitude to God for her husband’s life and the journey they have shared together.

She acknowledged the sacrifices and strength that have defined his path, describing him as an unwavering pillar in both her life and the nation’s leadership.

"I rejoice and thank God Almighty for His faithfulness in your life over the years. I celebrate your courage, strength, and resilience that have all contributed to who we both are today," she wrote.

Tinubu makes promise to Nigerians

Legit.ng had also earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had promised to continue to work hard and pray for the peace and stability of Nigeria.

President Tinubu said the safety and welfare of Nigerians s remain uppermost on his mind and prayer list.

Tinubu stated this during an interview with newsmen after the special Juma'ah prayer session at the National Mosque on Friday, March 28, 2025. Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, made its known in a statement he issued on Friday, March 28, 2025

