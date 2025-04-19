The presidency has responded to the opinion of the Labour Party's vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Baba-Ahmed, on President Bola Tinubu

Sunday Dare, the special adviser on public and communication to the president, dismissed the claim and described Baba-Ahmed's position as illogical

The Labour Party chieftain had earlier called on President Tinubu to drop his second term ambition if he were a smart politician

The presidency has reacted to the remark by Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, that President Bola Tinubu should give up contesting for his re-election in 2027 “if he is a smart politician.”

Sunday Dare, the special adviser on public and communication to the president, dismissed the claim of former running mate to Peter Obi, describing his position as "illogical logic", stating that President Tinubu will not just contest the 2027 presidential election, but will win the election smoothly because of his performance.

Presidency says Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 election Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The tweet of the presidential appointee reads in part:

“Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed’s ‘illogical logic’ was all over the place in his recent interview with a television channel. He peddled arguments that were flawed, devoid of reason and empty. He must have as well dropped from space, going by what he spewed out during the interview”.

Presidency replied Baba-Ahmed's comment

The presidential aide likened the hearing to the former vice presidential candidate to the enduring false prediction from “charlatan prophets.” Dare described Baba-Ahmed and his former running mate Obi as a “double whammy” in the Nigerian political sphere.

He said listening to Peter Obi's interview was a punishment, and hearing his running mate speak was a torment. He said the former vice presidential candidate's "political logic" did not worth being in a "first-year political science class", and that his postulation would be querried.

The presidential aide tackled the Labour Party chieftain over his failure to acknowledge the track record of President Tinubu and the ongoing reform, rather, he decided to focus on "antecedents" and electoral hypotheticals.

Presidency says Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Sunday Dare contested Baba-Ahmed's comment

Dare then argued that politics was not meant for "theorists or the faint-hearted,” and subsequently accused Baba-Ahmed of lacking political insight and courage. He said he did not meet the required standard.

Recall that Baba-Ahmed ran a joint ticket with Obi in the 2023 presidential election, but they came third in the poll. Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second in the election, while President Tinubu was declared the winner of the race.

See the full statement here:

Northern group criticise Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been tackled over the allegation of refusing to hand over power to Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria raised the allegation against the president, asking him to emulate former presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Umaru Musa Yar'Adua.

Isah Abubakar, the council's national president, claimed that this action violates the 1999 Constitution and undermines democratic norms.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng