President Bola Tinubu is currently chairing the National Caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC). This marks the first of its kind since President Tinubu resumed office on May 29, 2023.

The high-level meeting had in attendance key APC leaders and it was being held at the Conference Centre in the State House in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu, VP Kashim Shettime, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Abdullahi Ganduje at the APC national caucus meeting Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

What APC National Caucus meeting all about

The National Caucus meeting precedes the APC National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which was scheduled to be held at the party's national secretariat at Wuse 2 in Abuja on Wednesday, February 27.

Other key figures in attendance are Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House of Representatives speaker Tajudeen Abbas and Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC national chairman.

The APC national chairman was accompanied by nine members of the National Working Committee (NWC). They are the North and South deputy national chairmen, national secretary, legal adviser, treasurer, organising secretary, women leader, youth leader and the leader of persons living with disability.

Governor attended APC national caucus meeting

Also in attendance were governors elected on the platform of the APC. They were led by Imo state governor and chairman of the Progressive Governors' Forum, Hope Uzodimma.

President Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima, Godswill Akpabio, Tajudeen Abbas, and Abdullahi Ganduje at the APC national caucus meeting Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

The caucus meeting is meant to set the agenda for the APC's NEC meeting which would be held at the party's national secretariat in Abuja.

It was learnt that one of the key issues on the agenda was to schedule a non-elective convention. This was in line with the APC's constitution.

What to discuss at APC national caucus meeting

The meeting was also expected to deliberate on the creation of an APC's standing committees, the presentation of a template for the establishment of The Progressive Institute (TPI) and membership e-registration exercise implementation.

Another issue that would be discussed at the meeting was the review of the report from the legal adviser about the several litigations that involved the party at different courts.

Some of the governors in attendance included Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); Prof. Babagana Zulum (Borno); Uba Sani (Kaduna); Ahmad Sokoto (Sokoto), Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia (Benue), amongst other governors.

