The Rivers State Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, has approved the appointment of chairmen and members of the civil service and local government service commission.

The appointments were contained in a special government announcement issued on Wednesday, April 9, and signed by the secretary to the state government, Prof. Ibibia Works.

The Civil Service Commission consists of five members, including its Chairman, Dr Livinus Bariki – Chairman, while the LG Service Commission has seven members, with Mr Isreal N Amadi as Chairman.

The statement reads:

"His Excellency, Vice Admiral Ebok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rted), Administrator of Rivers State, has approved the appointment of members of the Civil Service Commission and Local Government Service Commission."

The members are:

Civil service commission, Dr Livinus Bariki – Chairman, Amb. Lot Peter Egopija – Member, Mrs Maeve Ere Bestman – Member, Mrs Joy Obiaju – Member, Mrs Charity Lloyd Harry – Member.

For the Local Government Service Commission, the chairman and members are;

Mr Isreal N Amadi – Chairman, Mr Linus Nwandem – Member, Lady Christabel Ego, George Didia – Member, Dr Tonye Willie D Pepple -member, Barr Richard Ewoh – member, Rear Adm. Emmanuel Ofik (rted) ) – member, Dr Sammy Apiafi – Member

According to the statement, “The appointments take effect from April 7, 2025.”

23 persons appointed to control Rivers LG

Meanwhile, this appointment was announce barely a day after Rivers' sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), appointed administrators for the 23 local government areas of the state.

Legit.ng reported that Professor Ibibia Worika, the secretary to the state government, announced the development in a statement on Wednesday, April 9.

This announcement came barely 24 hours after the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt restrained the sole administrator from appointing administrators for the local government.

