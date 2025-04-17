The presidency has reacted to criticism trailing the absence of President President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the country, saying though outside the shores of the country, he is closely monitoring developments in the country

Legit.ng recalls that on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, President Tinubu departed Nigeria for France on a two-week “working visit”

A statement by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga on Thursday, April 17, said Tinubu has been “overseeing critical national issues” from abroad, while assuring citizens that governance proceeds without interruption

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has said President Bola Tinubu remains fully engaged in Nigeria's governance even though he is away in Europe.

This is according to a statement on Thursday, April 17, by one of the president’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, obtained by Legit.ng.

'Tinubu not missing in action' — Presidency

Onanuga said his principal’s absence “remains temporary and in line with the communicated timeframe of approximately two weeks”, adding that Tinubu will be back after the Easter 2025 holidays.

Onanuga said:

“The President left Paris for London at the weekend and has maintained constant communication with key government officials, overseeing critical national matters, including directives to security chiefs to address emerging threats in some parts of the country.

“His return to Abuja and the resumption of duties at Aso Villa will follow the conclusion of the Easter holiday.”

Furthermore, the presidential aide said Tinubu’s ‘commitment to his duties remains unwavering, and his administration continues to function effectively under his leadership’.

The presidency appreciated Nigerians’ concerns and assured all citizens that governance proceeds without interruption.

Atiku cries out amid Tinubu's presidency

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, asserted that "Nigeria is in a full-blown state of emergency".

Atiku spoke through a statement signed by Paul Ibe, a key member of his media office.

The presidential hopeful criticised President Tinubu on his stay abroad, stating that mindless killings are ongoing in Nigeria — especially in the northcentral geopolitical zone.

