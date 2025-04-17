A coalition of 17 civil society organisations in Rivers state has petitioned the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee

The coalition accused Sole Administrator Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd.) of financial misconduct and taking orders from FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

The petition alleged the misuse of over N100 billion in state funds, undemocratic governance, and biased appointments

Abuja, FCT - A coalition of 17 civil society organisations (CSOs) in Rivers state has petitioned the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee overseeing the state’s political crisis, alleging gross financial misconduct and undemocratic conduct by Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd.), the state’s Sole Administrator.

In the petition, dated Wednesday, April 16 and addressed to the committee's chairman, the CSOs claimed Ibas is operating under the directives of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and has contributed to worsening political instability in the state.

Rivers' sole administrator accused of lawlessness

The petition described Ibas’s conduct as “severe, provocative and brazen acts of lawlessness and impunity,” and accused him of undermining constitutional principles underpinning the emergency rule declared by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, March 18.

“It is rather regrettable that while your Committee is yet to give any approval of significant measure to the State Administrator, the latter has resorted to taking directives and instructions from Chief Ezenwo Nyesom Wike," the petition reads.

"Under the instructions of Chief Wike, he has dismantled the entire structures of democratic governance in Rivers state.”

CSOs accuse Ibas of misusing N100 billion

The coalition accused Ibas of reckless expenditure of public funds without transparency or developmental impact.

“We understand that the State Administrator has already expended over One Hundred Billion Naira with nothing on ground to show or justify this humongous expenditure," the CSOs alleged.

They expressed concern that Ibas was not adhering to due process in financial matters and warned of continued fiscal abuse if left unchecked.

Ibas criticised for allegedly failing to broker peace

The CSOs also criticised Ibas for allegedly refusing to engage with political actors and stakeholders to broker peace and reduce tensions.

The petition further read:

“It is a matter of great worry and regret that since his appointment, the State Administrator has not made any genuine attempt and effort to consult the warring gladiators in the Rivers state crises in order to secure peace and reconciliation between them."

Ibas accused of bias in government appointments

The petition further alleged that Ibas has favoured Wike’s political faction in appointments and administrative decisions.

“What the State Administrator has rather done with shameless impunity is to take side with the Nyesom Wike faction and pilot the affairs of the State as their ally and nominee,” the CSOs alleged.

The coalition urged the House Committee to reverse all suspensions and institutional changes made by the Sole Administrator.

They called for the reinstatement of political appointees and statutory boards dissolved by Ibas, arguing that his actions lacked legal backing and undermined democratic governance.

“We also demand that the Honourable Committee reverse the appointment of Administrators in the twenty-three Local Government Councils and reinstate the status quo that existed before the Sole Administrator’s assumption of office,” they said.

CSOs call for restoration of Fubara

The CSOs called for a probe into all financial expenditures carried out under Ibas and demanded the suspension of any planned local government elections under what they described as an “illegal structure.”

"Most importantly, we call for the full restoration of democratic governance in Rivers State, including the reinstatement of Sir Siminalayi Fubara as the duly elected Governor,” the petitioners concluded.

Prominent signatories include Mrs. Cordelia U. Eke, Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Port Harcourt; Abiye A. Abo, Esq. of NBA Degema; Hilda Desmond-Ihekaire (Ph.D), NBA Ahoada; and Chizy Enyi Esq. of the Initiative For Transparent Strategy and Good Leadership.

Others include student leaders and activists from the Rivers State Indigenous Muslim Community, Orashi National Congress, and NANS ZONE B.

Rivers' sole administrator denies summoning Fubara

Meanwhile, the Rivers' sole administrator has said reports of alleged summons issued to Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, are false.

Legit.ng reports that posts started circulating online on Tuesday, April 15, claiming that Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibas officially summoned Fubara and Odu to appear before him for an inquiry into the appointments made under their administration between 2023 and 2025.

The purported 'Special Announcement', said to have been signed by Professor Ibibia Lucky Worika, the new secretary to the state government (SSG), reportedly directed Fubara to present all relevant documents and records about appointments, including justifications and procedures followed during his tenure in the oil-rich south-south state.

