Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday broke his silence on the controversial coalition, alliance, and merger proposed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 elections.

Makinde shed light on the rejection of these proposals by the People's Democratic Party (PDP), revealing that the talks about the coalition were not discussed with the party's key organs.

2027 Elections: Nigerian Governor Breaks Silence On What He Knows About Atiku-Led Coalition

Speaking on a television programme, Makinde explained that such a significant political move should involve the party organs.

"We didn’t just wake up and say that I, as a member of this party, will draw the party into any arrangement when the party organs do not have a clue about it.

"They have no clue about what is in this coalition or whether it is being done in the best interest of the party and the people of Nigeria," he said.

Rejection of Atiku’s Coalition by PDP Governors’ Forum

The Oyo governor reaffirmed the stance of the PDP Governors' Forum, which distanced itself from Atiku’s proposed coalition against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He defended the Forum's resolution, stating that it reflected thorough consultations with party stakeholders.

Makinde added that the governors’ meeting in Ibadan was not just a gathering of PDP governors but also involved key party leaders, including the acting National Chairman, National Legal Adviser, and the National Organizing Secretary.

"The governors did not meet in isolation; we had the backing and participation of the party’s leadership to address the challenges within our party," he clarified.

Makinde speaks on importance of party consensus

The governor stressed that any party involvement in a merger or coalition must be approved through proper channels within the party’s structure.

"There must be a process, and the organs of the party need to know if we are engaging in any merger or coalition.

"It is crucial that the wider party membership is on board before any such decision is made," Makinde explained.

He also addressed the political game of aligning with the broader interests of the party, noting that while individuals are free to form personal alliances, the party must first solidify its internal structure.

"Politics is a game of interest, and we must be aligned with the wider organs of our party before seeking alliances," he said.

Call for Party Unity and Leadership Stability

2027 Elections: Nigerian Governor Breaks Silence On What He Knows About Atiku-Led Coalition

In another development, Makinde joined in rejecting the claims of Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Monday Ude-Okoye regarding the position of PDP National Secretary.

Senator Anyanwu, who has consistently maintained his position as National Secretary, rejected the Forum’s directive that Setonji Koshoedo should act as secretary in the interim.

Makinde stood by the Forum's resolution, asserting that decisions made in the governors’ meeting were in line with the party's constitution.

"The decision to affirm the legitimacy of the National Secretary was made after thorough consultations," Makinde said.

Makinde speaks on 2027 presidential ambition rumours

On the topic of his political future, Governor Makinde addressed growing rumours about his potential presidential candidacy for the 2027 elections.

He made it clear that he was not swayed by the speculation and would not let

"My administration is focused on building the infrastructure that will allow our economy to thrive, and that’s what matters most to me," he concluded.

