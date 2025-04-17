Nigerian content creator Mr Macaroni went online to share a tweet by President Tinubu from 2014

This tweet was made during the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan administration to point out loopholes

Returning the same energy, Mr Macaroni revisited the tweets and recreated them, channelling the same energy at the ruling party

Nigerian social media users have massively applauded Mr Macaroni, whose real name is Debo Adedayo.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that he took a swipe at Tinubu’s Senior Special Assistant on Social Media over some of his old tweets.

Mr Macaroni Reacts to the president's old tweets. Credit: @mrmacaroni1, @officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

In a tweet dated 2014, during the administration of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the SA to the president went online to rant and insisted on a protest. He also called the then president unflattering names in the tweet.

Reacting to this, Debo asked Dada why he had become so quiet, despite the hardship being experienced by the masses.

In this same vein, Macaroni dug up the president’s old tweets, where he had stated that the entire nation had lost faith in PDP.

The tweet read:

"Nigeria's security situation is precarious Nigerians are tired of excuses and explanations They want protection for their lives and property,"

See the tweet here:

Another one reads:

"The slaughtering of Christian worshippers is strongly condemnable. It calls to question the competence of Jonathan to protect Nigerians."

See the tweet below:

The online activist recreated the message to tally with the current situation being faced by Nigerians, subtly sending a message to the presidency.

His bold move, however, received massive admiration from fans, who expressed their faith in him.

How fans reacted to Macaroni's tweet

Read some reactions below:

@ezeqwesiri said:

"Jonathan (although far from being a saint ) is far better than Jagabs No? Jagabs didn’t come with a plan ; he just came with “Na my turn”."

@officialugeed said:

"The only Guy with guts! I love this guy!"

@thequeen_chef:

"So he was a critic and he dislikes criticism, Wow."

@kelvin_krtz said:

"Tinubu, a clear example of Bench players talking like pros until you give them playt!me."

@_justeaze said:

"@seyitinubu same thing your Dad criticised now he is guilty of it. He won’t declare state of emergency for this one. But if oil money is involved now immediate state of emergency."

@ghostandtout said:

"Debo, rest please. You’re making it look like it is very easy to be a president. Cut him some slack, it’s just 2 years in office and these man has been doing his best."

@djspicey said:

"Naso e dey always be ... Now baba don collect the job dey fail woefully , F9 everywhere."

Mr Macaroni reacts to Remi Tinubu nursing home drama.

Nigerian content creator Mr Maracroni reacted to the ongoing drama involving Delta state nursing students and Oluremi Tinubu.

Recall that social media users were surprised after the students of Delta Nursing School refused to address the First Lady of Nigeria as their mother.

Following this, the students were issued a query, which has prompted reactions from Mr Macaroni.

