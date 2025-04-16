Peter Obi has sent a crucial message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the recent killings in Plateau state

The former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate urged President Tinubu to suspend his working visit to Paris, France, to return to Nigeria

Obi said the call is very important following the rising incidents of crimes and criminality all over Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has told President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to suspend his working visit to Paris in France over the recent killings in Plateau state.

Obi urged Tinubu to return to Nigeria and address the overwhelming security situation across the country.

Peter Obi says over 150 Nigerians have been killed in Plateau and Zamfara states in two weeks. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

“In the 2 weeks you have been away, over 150 Nigerians have lost their lives to insecurity across Nigeria, especially in Plateau and Zamfara states.”

The former Anambra state governor made this call via his X handle @PeterObi on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Obi wondered why President Tinubu was still in Paris when the lives of many Nigerians are in danger.

“In the northeast, Borno state leaders are bemoaning the return of insurgency, with troops and civilians being killed randomly. In the South East, the story is the same: killings and abduction.”

He added that:

“The primary duty of any government is securing the lives and property of its citizens, and one wonders about the type of retreat going on in another country where peace has been secured by their leaders while blood continues to flow in our country.”

He urged President Tinubu to suspend his foreign retreat and address the issue of insecurity in the country.

“I, therefore, like to urge Mr President to quickly suspend whatever he is doing in France and rush home to take responsibility by addressing these disturbing issues.”

Atiku breaks silence over brutal killings in Plateau, Borno

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar condemned the recent killings in Plateau and Borno States, blaming the Tinubu's administration’s failure to provide adequate security.

Atiku calls for urgent action to prosecute terrorists and bandits, criticising delays in justice and emphasising the need for fast-tracked trials.

The former vice president urges the National Assembly to pass legislation allowing states to arm their security forces and for communities to support security efforts.

Tinubu Reacts To Latest Killings In Plateau

Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu said the recent killings in the Bokko local government area in Plateau state must.

Tinubu urged Governor Caleb Mutfwang to address the root cause of the age-long violent crisis rocking the state.

The President said he has discussed these problems with Governor Mutfwang over time and offered suggestions for lasting peace.

Plateau killings: Peter Obi visits victims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi condoned with Governor Mutfwang and the people of Plateau State over the recent killings in Bokkos.

Obi said Nigerians should not be killed or forced to flee their homes and villages when the country is not at war.

He donated the sum of 7.5 million naira to help provide facilities for the displaced children during his visit to the victims.

