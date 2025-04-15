Atiku Abubakar condemns the recent killings in Plateau and Borno States, blaming the Tinubu administration’s failure to provide adequate security

Atiku calls for urgent action to prosecute terrorists and bandits, criticising delays in justice and emphasising the need for fast-tracked trials

The former vice president urges the National Assembly to pass legislation allowing states to arm their security forces and for communities to support security efforts

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the recent killings in Plateau and Borno States, calling on the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the National Assembly (NASS) to take urgent action.

In a heartfelt statement, Atiku expressed his deep concern over the resurgence of violent attacks in these regions, particularly in Plateau State, where at least 47 innocent lives were lost in the Zike community of the Kimakpa area of Kwali district, Bassa Local Government Area.

Atiku Breaks Silence Over Brutal Killings in Plateau, Borno, Tells AGF, NASS What To Do

Atiku described the tragedy as a grim reminder of the deteriorating security situation in Nigeria and blamed the failures of the current administration for the loss of lives.

"I am deeply saddened and alarmed by the resurgence of violent attacks in Plateau State, particularly the recent killings in Zike community in the Kimakpa area of Kwali district.

"This tragedy, coming just days after a similar attack in Bokkos LGA, is a grim reminder of the worsening state of security in our country," Atiku said.

Atiku blames Tinubu’s administration for security failures

Atiku did not hold back in his criticism of the Tinubu-led administration, claiming that the government’s inability to secure lives and property has led to the deaths of innocent Nigerians.

He emphasised that the primary responsibility of any government is to protect its citizens.

"It is regrettable and entirely unacceptable that these Nigerians had to lose their lives as a result of the incompetence of the Tinubu-led administration. The protection of lives and property is the primary responsibility of any government. Unfortunately, President Tinubu has failed these citizens and continues to fail them," Atiku stated.

He further called for a fundamental shift in the government’s approach to security, highlighting the need for proactive and preventive measures.

Security crisis in Borno: Atiku calls for immediate action

In addition to the Plateau killings, Atiku condemned the escalating wave of terrorist attacks in Borno state, where insurgents have been wreaking havoc, leading to the loss of lives and territory.

Atiku referred to recent comments by Governor Babagana Zulum and the Shehu of Borno, both of whom confirmed the extent of the damage caused by the insurgency.

"I also condemn the escalating wave of terrorist attacks in Borno State, which, according to Governor Babagana Zulum and the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, has resulted in the loss of lives and territory to insurgents," he said.

The former vice president linked the continued rise of terrorism and banditry in northern Nigeria to the government’s failure to act swiftly and decisively in prosecuting those responsible.

Atiku calls for faster prosecution of terrorists

One of Atiku’s primary concerns was the delay in prosecuting terrorists and bandits, some of whom have been in custody since 2016.

He noted that the failure to swiftly prosecute these criminals has allowed them to operate with impunity, further exacerbating the security crisis in the country.

"The continued delay in prosecuting terrorists and bandits, some of whom have been in custody since 2016, has only emboldened these mass murderers.

"If the same level of urgency and energy were devoted to the prosecution of terrorists as we have seen applied to the trials of political critics, we would have sent a clear and forceful message that crime has consequences," Atiku stated.

He also called for the establishment of special courts to fast-track the trials of terrorists, ensuring that justice is delivered promptly.

Atiku calls for legislation, community support

In his statement, Atiku called on the National Assembly to urgently pass legislation that would allow state governments to arm and equip their security forces with modern weapons.

This, he argued, would strengthen the nation’s overall security architecture and alleviate pressure on federal agencies.

"I urge the National Assembly to urgently pass legislation that allows state governments to properly arm and equip their security outfits with modern weapons.

"This will strengthen our overall security architecture and help relieve the overstretched federal security agencies," Atiku said.

Atiku also appealed to community members to reject collaboration with armed criminal groups and instead support security forces by providing intelligence.

He stressed that security is a shared responsibility and that the public must play an active role in helping to secure the country.

Support for Security Forces and a Call for Decisive Action

Atiku praised the courage and sacrifices of Nigeria’s security forces, acknowledging their invaluable role in maintaining order in the country.

However, he insisted that they needed full support from both the people and the government, with a focus on action, not just rhetoric.

