Daniel Bwala, the special adviser on policy communications to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has quashed social media speculations that the Nigerian leader's present visit to France was for medical reasons

The presidential aide slammed individuals on social media who are 'sharing wrong information'

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu left the country for Paris, France, on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, and he is expected back in Nigeria soon

FCT, Abuja - Daniel Bwala, one of the presidential spokespersons, has said President Bola Tinubu is not in Paris, France, to see a doctor.

Speaking on Channels Television’s 'Sunday Politics', monitored by Legit.ng, Bwala said his principal is on a working visit to the European nation.

Bwala, the special adviser to President Tinubu on policy communication, said:

“Sometimes on social media, somebody will be tweeting, you don’t even know who the person is; it can be somebody who has mental health somewhere. You just see that information is coming out.

“The president did not go to see a doctor; he’s on a working visit and we have been publishing his activities.”

President Tinubu is expected in the country by April 16, 2025.

Tinubu in Paris, France

Legit.ng recalls that on Wednesday, April 2, President Tinubu embarked on his fifth trip to France since taking office.

The presidency described the trip as a working visit and is expected to last for two weeks.

Since his inauguration in May 2023, President Tinubu has undertaken at least 25 international trips, often labelled as official or private, aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s bilateral relations with other countries. However, there have been reports indicating that some of the trips were undertaken for medical reasons.

He has been reported to take undisclosed health trips to Western countries, including France. These reports often trigger a public reaction, with citizens criticising the government for failing to develop the country’s health system, while its key officials embark on international trips for medical care.

Tinubu meets top US official in France

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu held a meeting with the United States (US) State Department's senior advisor, Massad Boulos in Paris, France.

The US Mission Nigeria shared the update via its verified X (formerly known as Twitter) page with accompanying pictures of Messrs Tinubu and Boulos.

During the meeting, President Tinubu and the US official discussed regional security, including working together with partners to build a durable peace in eastern DR Congo.

