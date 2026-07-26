Former SGF Babachir Lawal said Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso would be a formidable pair for the 2027 presidential election

Lawal made the prediction during a televised interview, assigning specific winning chances to each major contender

The former SGF also weighed in on Atiku Abubakar's prospects, following his public fallout with the ex-vice president

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has said a joint ticket pairing Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for the 2027 presidential election would give the duo a far stronger shot at victory than if either man ran alone.

Lawal offered percentage-based assessments of the leading contenders' prospects.

On his own scale, Lawal put an Obi-Kwankwaso combination at close to 70 per cent, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at 50 per cent, and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar at zero.

As reported by The Punch, Lawal made the prediction during an interview with Symfoni TV released on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

"Peter Obi will try to be fair to everybody. Peter Obi will try to do that which is right. Peter Obi, Kwankwaso, take note, I'm pairing them. I'm pairing them. Individually will be disaster, but I'm pairing them. So I'll give them, on my own scale, close to like 70 per cent. Again, Bola, 50. Atiku, zero."

Lawal rules out Atiku's chances

The former SGF was particularly blunt about Atiku's electoral future, insisting the ex-vice president would not win regardless of the circumstances.

"Definitely, Atiku will lose. He will, and I pray he loses. I'm not the only one, and he will lose."

Lawal's comments carry added weight given his recent history with Atiku after repeatedly alleging that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) primary process that Atiku was rigged.

The ADC has not formally acknowledged those claims.

Peter Obi, for his part, left the ADC on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the presidential candidate of the New Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 29, 2026, for the 2027 general elections.

Atiku dismisses Babachir Lawal’s claims

Recall that Atiku’s camp dismissed Lawal’s allegations regarding the ADC presidential primary and argued that no verifiable evidence was presented.

Phrank Shaibu said the former SGF relied on unnamed sources and unproven claims, adding that serious accusations required factual backing.

The statement suggested Lawal’s criticism stemmed from dissatisfaction over the outcome of the party’s presidential primary contest.

Prophecy on likely winner of 2027 presidential election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Prophet Elijah Bamidele Ilukholor released a prophecy about Nigeria's anticipated 2027 presidential election.

The prominent cleric shared a purported divine message concerning the likely winner of the 2027 contest in a video that has drawn attention online.

The prophecy comes as Nigerians grow increasingly focused on the 2027 general elections and who will emerge victorious.

Source: Legit.ng