Paris, France - President Bola Tinubu held a meeting with the United States (US) State Department's senior advisor, Massad Boulos in Paris, France.

The US Mission Nigeria shared the update on Friday, April 11, via its verified X (formerly known as Twitter) page with accompanying pictures of Messrs Tinubu and Boulos.

Legit.ng gathered that during the meeting, on Thursday, April 10, President Tinubu and the US official discussed regional security, including working together with partners to build a durable peace in eastern DR Congo. Tinubu is the chairman of the authority of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) heads of state and government. The two men also discussed expanding opportunities for economic cooperation throughout Africa.

Tinubu in Paris, France

Legit.ng recalls that on Wednesday, April 2, President Tinubu embarked on his fifth trip to France since taking office.

The presidency described the trip as a working visit and is expected to last for two weeks.

Since his inauguration in May 2023, President Tinubu has undertaken at least 25 international trips, often labelled as official or private, aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s bilateral relations with other countries. However, there have been reports indicating that some of the trips were undertaken for medical reasons.

He has been reported to take undisclosed health trips to Western countries, including France. These reports often trigger a public reaction, with citizens criticising the government for failing to develop the country’s health system, while its key officials embark on international trips for medical care.

What is happening in eastern DR Congo?

After the fallout of the Rwandan genocide in 1994, the DRC has been plagued with violence as rebel groups and government forces fight for control. However, the conflict escalated in January 2025 after M23 fighters advanced rapidly, seizing the eastern city of Goma and the town of Bukavu in February 2025.

At least 3,000 people have been killed, and more have been displaced from the eastern territory, prompting fears of a wider regional war.

