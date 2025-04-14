President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told his supporters to stop their 2027 campaigns for him until the electoral commission, INEC, announces the commencement of campaigns

This came after campaign posters and billboards of Tinubu, including those of his vice, Kashim Shettima, flooded Airport Road in Abuja and parts of Kano state

Until INEC sets the timetable for the 2027 elections, the presidency cautioned that the president had not endorsed or authorised anyone or any group to mount a 2027 campaign for him

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The presidency said it observed, with dismay, the increasing number of billboards in some cities promoting the 2027 campaign for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Legit.ng reports that some of these billboards with pictures of the President and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, emblazoned on them are springing up in Abuja and Kano in particular. All three individuals are prominent chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

President Tinubu has asked his ardent supporters to halt their 2027 campaigns until INEC officially makes an announcement. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Per a statement on Sunday, April 13, by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president (information and strategy), obtained by Legit.ng, President Tinubu and Shettima greatly appreciate their teeming and loyal supporters across the country for their enthusiasm and continuing support. Onanuga, however, said the two leaders do not support any campaign that breaches the laws of the land.

The presidency said:

“The electoral law that guides the conduct of elections and political campaigns forbids any form of campaign for the 2027 general elections. Premature campaigning can undermine the integrity of the electoral process and create unfair advantages. As law-abiding leaders, President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima do not support any action that undermines our institutions and the electoral process.

“Until the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) sets the timetable for the 2027 elections, the President has not endorsed or authorised anyone or any group to mount a 2027 campaign for him through any media channel—be it Out-of-Home, print, digital, radio, or television.”

Therefore, the presidency urgently called on individuals and groups funding the 2027 political campaign through the ongoing deployment of materials on billboards nationwide to cease immediately.

The statement added:

“President Tinubu and his deputy are fully committed to delivering the ongoing task of nation-building they have set for themselves.

“When INEC signals that the processes for the 2027 elections can start, President Tinubu will duly inform Nigerians of his plans.”

Presidency denounces premature 2027 campaign. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Read more on the 2027 election:

2027 election: Tinubu gets major backing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that major stakeholders of the APC in Abia pledged to reclaim the state’s political structure.

The political actors vowed to secure victory for Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

This resolution was reached in Abuja as all factions of the party in the state came together under one umbrella at the residence of Uzor Orji Kalu, the senator representing Abia North.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng