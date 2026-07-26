Google's new policy means all Android backups will count towards cloud storage limits starting September 2026

Users must manage storage carefully to avoid automatic Android backups stopping when limits are reached

New granular backup controls will help users customise what data gets stored in the cloud

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Google has announced a significant change to how Android smartphone and tablet backups are stored, a move that could leave millions of users reaching their cloud storage limits much faster than before.

Beginning in September 2026, all data included in Android device backups will count toward a user's Google Account cloud storage allocation, marking a major shift in the company's backup policy.

Nigerians are affected as Google announces massive changes on Android smartphones. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The tech giant disclosed the update in an email sent to Android users, giving them advance notice of the new storage rules and additional backup management tools.

All Android backup data will count

In the notification, Google said the updated policy is aimed at giving users greater control over what is stored in the cloud.

"We are getting in touch to notify you of an upcoming update to our storage policies, along with new controls designed to give you more control over your Android backups," the company said.

Google explained that, effective 45 days after the notification, every category of data included in Android device backups will begin counting toward each user's Google Account storage limit.

Currently, only some types of data, including Google Photos images, videos and MMS messages, count against available cloud storage.

Under the new policy, additional backup content such as SMS messages, call history, device settings and app settings will also consume storage space.

Users could reach storage limits faster

The change means many Android users could exhaust their available cloud storage sooner than expected.

Google warned that once a user exceeds their storage allocation, automatic Android backups will stop until enough space is freed.

To continue backing up devices, users will need to:

Delete unnecessary files from Google storage.

Purchase additional cloud storage.

Disable Android backups altogether.

Free Google accounts come with 15GB of shared cloud storage, which is used across Gmail, Google Drive and Google Photos. As a result, users with large email archives, photo libraries or Drive files may be affected more quickly.

New backup controls rolling out

To help users manage their storage more efficiently, Google is introducing granular backup controls for devices running Android 9 or later.

The new settings will allow users to decide exactly which apps and data categories should be backed up, helping reduce unnecessary cloud storage usage.

According to Google, users can now choose individual apps and specific data types instead of backing up everything automatically.

The company also included personalised storage estimates in its email notifications.

One user was informed that their Android backup size would increase by 0.11GB, while noting they had already used 578.69GB of their available 2TB cloud storage.

Users can monitor their available backup space through the Google One Storage Manager, according to a report by MyBroadBand.

WhatsApp backups already affected

The announcement follows an earlier storage policy change affecting WhatsApp.

Since early 2024, WhatsApp chat histories and media backups have counted toward Google Drive storage limits after years of being excluded.

Google announces September date for big changes on Android smartphones. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, WhatsApp owner Meta is developing its own cloud backup service, which is expected to include a 2GB free storage plan alongside paid options starting from 50GB, potentially giving users an alternative to Google's cloud storage.

With the September 2026 deadline approaching, Android users are being encouraged to review their cloud storage usage and backup settings to avoid unexpected interruptions when the new policy takes effect.

Samsung phone models eligible for new updates

Legit.ng earlier reported that the next big Android update, Android 17, should begin rolling out this summer, and Samsung, alongside Google Pixel phones starting from the Pixel 6 line, are expected to be some of the first Android phones to receive it.

However, not all Samsung phones will be eligible to receive the latest update, as only devices with long software support periods of three to seven years, depending on the device category, will qualify.

The Galaxy S26, released in late February 2026, is one of the devices that will receive the latest update and the next 7 Android OS updates.

Source: Legit.ng