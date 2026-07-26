A man crawled underneath one of Peter Obi's convoy vehicles in Nigeria on Saturday, July 25, 2026, and refused to come out

The man shouted declarations of support for the NDC presidential candidate while lying under the vehicle

The dramatic scene sparked mixed reactions online, with some questioning whether it was staged

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - A man brought one of Peter Obi's convoy vehicles to a standstill after he crawled underneath it and refused to move until he had a personal moment with the former Anambra state governor.

Legit.ng sighted the video, which has been trending online since Saturday, July 25, 2026.

A man halted Peter Obi's convoy after crawling underneath one of the vehicles, insisting on seeing the former Anambra governor. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Reactions to Obi's convoy incident

The incident, which was captured on video and shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @ikangbo_gabriel, showed the man lying beneath the vehicle while loudly voicing his support for Obi, who has been ratified as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections.

The footage drew significant attention online because of the sheer boldness of the act, with many users sharing and commenting on the clip within hours of it being posted.

The video did not go without scrutiny.

@Mikkyjay74 raised concerns about the security implications of the scene, writing:

"This most be a comic content creating for the ops. How could a stranger had an easy access to a VIP car underbelly, this a serious security breach. Those who acted and directed the script were very poor actors. They were all endagering the man life."

@abbapius turned attention to Obi's political judgment, saying:

"The main problem is the fact that Mr. Obi do not understand and appreciate how he got the votes he got in the last election. He feels it was because of nonsense he has been doing. His eyes will clear after the next election."

Not all reactions were critical.

@tayoadebayo_m said the display had actually won them over:

"Awww because of this, i will vote for Obi. It is a good manifesto."

Others were less earnest.

@Psalmjay4748 quipped:

"This people should add streaming to their content, so that we can be double tapping and send rose." @adesanyagboye was dismissive, writing: "He will still lose the election. Hin don play airport film, this is season 2."

Security concerns trail Peter Obi's convoy after a man accessed the underside of a convoy vehicle, prompting questions about VIP protection. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Peter Obi: Security questions raised

Beyond the spectacle, several observers focused on what the scene revealed about the convoy's security arrangements. The ease with which the man reportedly accessed the underside of a VIP vehicle was a recurring point of concern in the comments, with some users suggesting the whole event had been coordinated for content.

Watch the moment the man crawled underneath Peter Obi's convoy vehicle in the X video below:

Read more on Peter Obi

Obi asks Tinubu to resign

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi called for President Bola Tinubu's resignation.

Obi demanded President Tinubu's resignation over alleged governance failures and purported nationwide discontent.

Following the IMF's purported revelation that expenditure amounting to two per cent of Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) was omitted from the budget process, Obi described the development as "horrible" and called on the president to step down.

Source: Legit.ng