Senator Ali Ndume from Borno state has commented on the political crisis rocking Rivers state and President Bola Tinubu's action on it

The high-ranking senator urged Nigerians to be steadfast in their defence of democracy and trust Nigerian institutions

Ndume's reaction came days after President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers and announced the suspension of elective officers, including the governor

FCT, Abuja - Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South, has finally reacted to the political crisis rocking the Rivers state. The outspoken senator called for calm and urged Nigerians to trust the democratic institutions in the country.

The senator in a tweet on Friday, March 21, urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in their commitment to democracy and the rule of law in the country. This came hours after the Senate voted in support of President Bola Tinubu's suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers.

Ndume's tweet reads in part:

"Nigerians must remain calm and uphold democracy amid the Rivers State crisis. Let’s trust our institutions and work for peace, unity, and stability."

Rivers: Why Tinubu declared state of emergency

The president declared a state of emergency this week over the failure of the governor and the State House of Assembly to implement the Supreme Court judgment on the political crisis in the state and the security report on ongoing violence.

The Senate convened to debate and vote against or in support of the president's move, and some senators allegedly kicked against the move during plenary on Thursday, March 20, and this formed the basis of their clash with Senate President Akpabio.

There were reports of heated arguments among the senators and many recorded dissenting views on the state of emergency declaration. The Red Chamber also opted for a voice vote rather than a formal vote count due to an alleged lack of quorum.

The political actors in Rivers

Nyesom Wike and Siminalayi Fubara are two major players in the Rivers crisis Photo Credit: @GovWike, @SimFubaraKSC

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory and the immediate past governor of Rivers state, has been at loggerheads with his successor, Governor Fubara, barely six months after he handed over power to the latter. The two titans are fighting over the political structure of the state.

While announcing the appointment of retired vice-admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas in a national broadcast declaring a state of emergency in Rivers, Tinubu suspended Governor Fubara, the deputy governor and all elected members of the state House of Assembly.

The development has generated several reactions from different quarters in Nigeria with many positing that the president did not have the supreme power to single-handedly suspend the governor and any other elected officers.

Fubara's suspension: Three senators walk out of Akpabio

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency did not sit well with some senators, despite the Senate voting in support of the move.

During the debate of the motion, some senators reportedly shared different views, forcing Senate President Godswill Akpabio to adopt voice voting.

Senator Seriake Dickson from Bayelsa state confronted Akpabio during plenary, with three senators also said to have walked out in disagreement.

