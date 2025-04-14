Hundreds of women took to the streets of Port Harcourt on Monday to show support for the state of emergency declaration in Rivers

The demonstrators, all dressed in white, marched from Garrison Bus Stop along Aba Road toward the Government House while chanting solidarity songs

In a video trending online, the women declared support for Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, who was recently appointed by President Tinubu as Rivers sole administrator

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - In a significant twist of events, on Monday, April 14, 2025, hundreds of women in Rivers marched in Port Harcourt, the state capital, in support of the declaration of a state of emergency.

Rivers women hold a solidarity walk to support the state of emergency rule in the state announced by President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Lere Olayinka - Aresa 1@OlayinkaLere

Source: Twitter

Rivers women endorse emergency rule, Ibas leadership

The women, all dressed in white, gathered at the Garrison Bus Stop in the city centre at 8 am to begin the rally.

As reported by The Punch, the women were singing solidarity songs in support of the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (red), along Aba Road and marched towards the government house in Port Harcourt.

Wike's aide shares video of the solidarity rally

Lere Olayinka, an aide to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, confirmed the development in a post shared on his X page, accompanied by a video of the rally.

He tweeted:

"Rivers women in support of state of emergency."

Recall that last week, hundreds of women, under the aegis of ‘Rivers Women for Sim,’ staged a protest against the state of emergency and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Details later…

Watch the video below:

Why Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers

Rivers women declares support for Ibas, whom Tinubu appointed after suspending Rivers governor Fubara. Photo credit: Dada Olusegun

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reported that on Tuesday, March 18, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state, citing escalating political unrest and security concerns.

Tinubu also suspended Siminalayi Fubara, Ngozi Odu, his deputy, and all state lawmakers for six months.

The president nominated Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired vice admiral, as the sole administrator and charged him with the management of the state without enacting new laws.

However, Tinubu's announcement followed months of escalating tensions between Governor Fubara and his predecessor Nyesom Wike, now FCT minister.

Read more about Rivers crisis here

Rivers crisis: “Gov Fubara will be back,” says Tompolo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chief Government Ekpemupolo, 'Tompolo', has declared support for the suspended governor of Rivers state, Sim Fubara.

Weeks after Tinubu declared a state of emergency, Tompolo urged the warring parties, Fubara and FCT minister Nyesom Wike, to reconcile.

The Ijaw leader urged President Tinubu to intervene in the Rivers political crisis to restore peace in the oil-rich region.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng