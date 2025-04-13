Bayelsa state former governor and now senator, Seriake Dickson, has said that the Ijaw nation was not at war with President Bola Tinubu and the APC-led federal government

Port Harcourt - Senator Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa West), former governor of Bayelsa state, has stated that the Ijaw Nation is not at war with President Bola Tinubu or the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

According to Dickson, the Ijaw Nation is encouraged to see the President as a partner from his antecedent and not a foe, irrespective of party differences, as some may portray.

The lawmaker stated this on Saturday, April 12, after visiting suspended Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara at his residence in Port Harcourt on Friday, April 11.

Recall that suspended Governor Fubara, who hailed from the Ijaw ethnic group, started a rift with his predecessor and now minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, barely six months after becoming Rivers state governor, the development that led to the declaration of a state of emergency in the state as well as his suspension.

However, Dickson, during his visit to Fubara, called on all leaders from the Niger Delta at the State and National level to play an active part in the resolution of this issue.

He also urged Tinubu to prevail on stakeholders, especially the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister and the Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to find a common ground for tolerance and accommodation for a quick resolution.

Disclosing the visit via his X handle on Saturday, Dickson wrote:

"I call on the President to prevail on stakeholders, especially my brother, the FCT Minister and the Governor, Siminalaye Fubara, to find a common ground for tolerance and accommodation for a quick resolution.

"On the part of the President, I would like to state that the Ijaw nation is not at war with the federal government or with the President, and we are looking up to him as the leader of the nation to lead in the resolution of the issues and restore normalcy and democratic rule.

"I call on all leaders from the Niger Delta both at the State and National level to play an active part in the resolution of this issue.

"The Ijaw Nation is not at war with the President or the APC-led Federal Government. On the contrary the Niger Delta and the Ijaw Nation have always stood for a restructured and truly federal Nigeria where power is properly devolved, accelerated infrastructure and human capital development, environmental justice and fairness for all, and an inclusive Nigeria. On all these issues, we are encouraged to see the President as a partner from his antecedence and not a foe irrespective of party differences as some may portray."

