Surulere, Lagos state - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe, has warned that the consequences of the marginalization of the southeast will be huge.

Igbokwe claimed that Nigeria has continued to treat the South-East as a zone that does not exist or does not matter.

The APC chieftain said the southeast geopolitical zone has been systematically neglected.

He stated this in a post he shared via his Facebook page on Saturday, April 12, 2205.

According to Igbokwe, the scars of the Biafra Civil War are still there over 50 years after the war ended.

“If Nigeria continues to treat the South-East as if the zone does not exist or does not matter, the consequences will be huge. The civil war has ended, but the scars are still there. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. Neglect of SE is bad.”

