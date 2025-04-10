Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has responded to former Rivers Governor Ada George, for blaming him for the crisis in Rivers

Wike, in a statement from his media aide, Lere Olayinka, explained that when suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara was displaying his excesses, the so-called Rivers elders were clapping for him

The minister was reacting to George's allegation that he was the one behind the state of emergency declaration in Rivers

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, has reacted to the allegation by the former governor of Rivers state Ada George, that he should be blamed for the ongoing political crisis in the south-south state.

Who who spoke through his special assistant on public communications and social media, Lere Olayinka, said the former governor's comment was both "funny and unfortunate".

Nyesom Wike tackles Ada George Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Wike's aide expressed regret over Rivers elders' comment

Olayinka in a statement on Thursday, April 10, said the comments of some Rivers elders were regrettable, adding that they were silent when the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara was acting like an emperor but are now making noise like “children who lost their most prized toys.”

Olayinka condemned Ada george for being part of those who commended the suspended Governor Fubara, even as the embattled governor withheld the salaries and entitlement of the members of the state House of Assembly.

He added that the former governor was being hypocritical for speaking and blame Wike, who also double as the immediate past governor of the state, over the political crisis rocking Rivers.

During a media chat, Ada George accused the FCT minister of being behind President Bola Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency and the appointments of 23 sole administrators for the local government in the state.

How Wike reacted to George's allegation

In his reaction to the allegation, the minister's aide said that those parading themselves as elders in the state have their credibility to be questioned. He stressed that true elders would maintained neutrality during conflict among the younger generation. He said that was how they command respect and interfere from the angle of integrity.

He alleged that suspended Governor Fubara influenced the demolition and burning of the Rivers state House of Assembly and the acclaimed elders like Ada George were clapping for him. He added that they were supporting Fubara to allow three of 32 lawmakers to pilot the affairs of the assembly.

Olayinka notd that the three members did not near the 11 quorum required to make one-third neither did they make the 22 numbers to be two-thirds needed to pass the budgets.]

See Olayinka's full statement here:

Rivers LG chairmen: Court stopped Rivers administrator

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Rivers state sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), has been ordered to stop the appointment of sole administrators for the state's local government.

Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammed of the trial court granted the order in suit No. FHC/PH/CS/46/2025.

The suit was filed by the PILEX Centre for Civic Education Initiative, chaired by Courage Msirimovu, against the sole administrator in his official capacity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng