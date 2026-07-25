• Sophia Momodu went on a furious rant during a live session, directed her anger at critics and her own fanbase

• The mother of Davido's first child kicked against social media users trying to force a man on a woman who has moved on

• Her outburst sparked a wave of divided reactions online, with fans taking opposing sides over her comments

Fashionista and socialite Sophia Momodu had enough, and she made sure everyone knew it.

In a clip from a live session that surfaced on social media on Saturday, July 25, 2026, the mother of Davido's eldest child, who was visibly agitated, unleashed a blunt and unfiltered attack on fans and critics.

Davido’s baby mama Sophia Momodu says she has no interest in supporters trying to push him back into her narrative. Credit: sophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

While she didn't mention Davido, Sophia's frustration centred on fans who continue to drag his name into her life despite the two having had no contact for years.

She made it clear she has no interest and found it baffling that supporters keep trying to push him back into her narrative.

"I haven't been or seen or even spoken to this man in five years. Let it go. Nobody wants him. You know, apart from his offspring maybe, but he's not needed or wanted here. Like, respect it and move on," she said during the live session.

Sophia also aimed at fans who told her not to respond to trolls, insisting that nobody tells her what to do.

"Even when you're telling me don't reply, don't tell me what to do. All of you are irritating me," she said.

Sophia Momodu Calls Out Both Fanbases

Sophia did not spare her own supporters either, calling the ongoing social media feuds between the two fanbases pointless and exhausting. She expressed particular frustration over what she described as endless online battles she wants no part of.

Reactions as Davido's baby mama Sophia Momodu hits back at fans and critics. Credit: sophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Sophia Momodu took legal action against Caroline Hutchings.

Watch the live clip of Sophia Momodu's heated live session below:

Netizens React to Sophia Momodu's Outburst

The clip drew strong and varied responses online:

@ella_fuam commented:

"You also forgot to add that 'the man is very happy with his wife."

@_jbaby_official__ wrote:

"This one always showing herself 😂"

@fresh_daeze said:

"She didn't lie tho. How old is their child? Isn't it too long to move on? This clueless fanbase will be behaving like she just had a child for him yesterday. Move on."

@officialroszy86 reacted:

"@thesophiamomodu madam rest na Davido no want you not the other way around, swear say if Davido want you back you won't go for him 🤨"

@faustyyyyyyyyy wrote:

"Mtchwwww…Has this changed anything????U sophia,can not stop people from talking,you move on…..Davido has not open his mouth to mention ur name for years,that is how much forgotten u are to him"

@__nylahcapturethat commented:

"If only they would listen it's time for both fan base to move theon. Noooo.....they would always find a way to involve the other party where it is not necessary."

Sophia Momodu clashes with troll

Legit.ng previously reported that Sophia Momodu again found herself at the centre of online drama after responding to a critic who questioned her lifestyle choices.

On her Snapchat page, a fan asked whether she had plans to settle down and start a family, criticising her for “always being in a club.”

She did not hold back in her response. She pointed out that critics often ignore her achievements and only focus on her social outings.

Source: Legit.ng