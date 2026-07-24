The Canadian government has updated its travel advisory for 14 countries, placing them into two high-risk categories

Canada's advisory includes a map showing areas where citizens face serious security risks across the Middle East

Eight countries fall under the strictest warning level, with six others flagged for non-essential travel due to ongoing military tensions

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 4 years of experience covering global affairs.

Ottawa, Canada - Canada on Thursday, July 23, 2026, released an updated travel advisory for the Middle East, warning citizens against visiting several countries in the region due to deteriorating security conditions and ongoing military escalations.

Legit.ng reports that the United States (US) is currently engaged in an active military conflict with Iran, with both sides exchanging airstrikes, drone attacks, and naval operations in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

Canada updates its travel advisory for 14 Middle Eastern countries, warning citizens to avoid high-risk destinations due to escalating military tensions. Photo credit: @MarkJCarney

Source: Twitter

The latest escalation has resulted in confirmed US military casualties, with four American service members killed in Iranian drone and missile attacks, according to US officials.

As reported by Gulf Insider, the advisory, issued by the Canadian government, covers 14 countries across the Middle East and comes with an updated map to help Canadians identify high-risk destinations before making travel decisions.

Canada's two-tier warning system

Canada's updated guidance divides the 14 countries into two distinct risk categories, according to Doha News.

Eight countries have been placed under Canada's strictest warning level, "avoid all travel." This classification signals that the Canadian government considers conditions in these destinations dangerous enough that no form of travel is recommended, regardless of the reason for the visit.

The remaining six countries carry an "avoid non-essential travel" advisory, meaning Canadians may still visit for critical purposes but should carefully assess whether their trip is truly necessary before proceeding.

Why did Canada issue the advisory?

The Canadian government said the advisory reflects its most current security assessment of the region. Officials cited regional security volatility and active military escalations as the primary drivers behind the elevated risk ratings.

The advisory is part of Canada's broader effort to keep citizens informed before they commit to travel plans. The government publishes and updates such guidance regularly, and travellers are encouraged to check the latest ratings before booking trips abroad.

Canadians already in the Middle East are advised to monitor local developments closely, register their travel details with the government, and follow the instructions of local authorities at all times.

Canada urges its citizens in the Middle East to stay alert, register with the government, and follow local authorities as regional security risks escalate. Photo credit: @clashreport

Source: Twitter

Latest travel risk levels across the Middle East are listed below:

Avoid all travel:

Bahrain Iran Iraq Kuwait Lebanon Palestine Syria Yemen

Avoid non-essential travel:

Israel Jordan Oman Qatar Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Canada gives fresh immigration update

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada indefinitely suspended new applications under its Parents and Grandparents Programme (PGP), citing the need to keep the country's immigration system sustainable and properly managed.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the federal department responsible for immigration and citizenship, confirmed the suspension in an announcement posted online. The notice stated that no new PGP applications would be accepted until further notice.

Despite the freeze on fresh applications, IRCC said it remains committed to processing applications already in the system. The department has set a target of admitting up to 15,000 new permanent residents through the PGP category in 2026, consistent with Canada's 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan.

Source: Legit.ng