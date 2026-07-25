Germany's official naturalisation process runs through six distinct steps, starting with a self-check of eligibility requirements before any application is made

Applicants must gather documents proving identity, language skills, financial independence, and at least five years of residence in Germany

The process also revealed the fee per adult and how long the processing time may take before a decision is reached

Germany has published a detailed six-step guide explaining how foreign nationals living in the country can apply for German citizenship, covering everything from initial eligibility checks to the moment a naturalisation certificate is handed over.

The process, outlined on the official German naturalisation portal, is designed to walk applicants through each stage methodically, giving them a clear picture of what to expect before they begin.

Germany lists 6 guidelines foreigners must follow to acquire citizenship. Photo: andreswd

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Step-by-Step: How Naturalisation in Germany Works

1. Confirm eligibility

The first step asks prospective applicants to honestly assess whether they meet the basic requirements for naturalisation before submitting anything.

2. Receive application form

Once that self-assessment is done, the second step involves visiting a local nationality authority, known as the Staatsangehörigkeitsbehörde, which provides the official application form and can answer specific questions based on individual circumstances.

3. Assemble required documents

The third step is perhaps the most demanding: assembling a full set of supporting documents. These must cover proof of identity, civil status, permanent right of residence, current living arrangements, at least five years of residence in Germany, financial self-sufficiency, German language proficiency at B1 level, and basic knowledge of the German legal system and society. All documents must be submitted in German, with originals from an applicant's home country accompanied by certified translations.

4. Submit required documents and fees

The fourth step is submission. Applicants take their completed forms and documents directly to their nationality authority, though some offices now allow online submissions. The application fee is €255 per adult, while children under 18 being naturalised alongside their parents pay a reduced fee of €51. Anyone aged 16 or over must submit the application personally, while younger children require a legal representative, typically a parent, to apply on their behalf.

5. Application review

Step five covers the review phase. Once documents have been submitted, authorities check them thoroughly, and processing times vary significantly depending on the individual case. Germany's official guidance advises applicants to expect a wait of 18 months or longer. Authorities may also request additional documents during this period.

Applicants aged 16 and above are also required to sign a declaration of loyalty, formally committing to the free and democratic basic order of the Federal Republic of Germany and stating that they do not support any efforts to undermine it.

6. Approval of citizenship

The sixth and final step is approval. Successful applicants receive a naturalisation certificate, typically presented in person or at a formal ceremony, which confers full German citizenship. The certificate then enables the new citizen to apply for a German identity card and passport, along with all the rights and obligations that come with citizenship.

US publishes employment pathways for Green Card

In a related story on Legit.ng, the United States government outlined three main employment-based pathways through which foreign nationals could apply for a Green Card.

Eligible categories ranged from workers with extraordinary ability and advanced degrees to physicians serving underserved communities.

The US government explained how one could qualify under any of the three categories to apply for a Green Card via employment.

Source: Legit.ng