Finland's immigration authority has outlined the exact documents adult applicants must gather before filing a citizenship application

Foreigners seeking Finnish citizenship must prove their language skills, income sources, and identity as part of the process

Some applicants may qualify for exceptions to key requirements, but must provide supporting documents to back their claims

Finland has published a clear checklist of four documents that foreign nationals must submit when applying for citizenship as adults.

The documents give prospective applicants a structured starting point before they file through the Finnish Immigration Service.

Finland announces 4 documents foreigners must submit for citizenship application. Photo: Pool via Getty Images

Source: UGC

The guidance, issued by Finland's immigration authority Migri, outlines what every applicant must attach to their citizenship application, as well as the specific conditions under which exceptions may be granted.

4 Documents for Finland Citizenship

1. Valid passport/travel document

The first item on the list is a copy of a valid passport or another accepted travel document. Applicants without either must provide an alternative identity document. Crucially, whatever document is submitted must remain valid throughout the entire processing period, not just at the point of application.

2. Certificate of language skills

The second requirement is a certificate of language skills. A copy of the certificate is considered sufficient. However, certain groups may apply for an exception to this rule, including applicants over 65 years of age, those whose health conditions make acquiring the required language proficiency impossible, individuals who arrived in Finland as adults without the ability to read or write, and anyone with other very serious grounds for the exemption. Each of these categories requires its own supporting documentation.

3. Documents confirming source of income

Third, applicants must provide documents confirming their sources of income for the past two years. This requirement helps authorities verify that the applicant has been financially self-sufficient during their time in Finland. Those over 65 are exempt from this particular condition.

4. Statement based on request

The fourth document applies only to those seeking an exception to the standard period of residence requirement. In such cases, applicants must submit either a statement from their employer confirming a permanent, full-time position in Finland that would be unreasonably difficult to maintain without citizenship, or a personal written statement explaining the special and compelling reason behind the request.

How to Submit the Application

Migri notes that applicants who use strong electronic identification, such as online banking credentials, to log into the Enter Finland portal and pay their application fee before submission may be able to complete the process entirely online, without visiting a service point in person. This convenience applies only to adults applying solely for themselves.

Anyone applying on behalf of a child at the same time must visit a service point to verify both identities. For those who do attend a service point regardless, original documents must be brought along.

Source: Legit.ng