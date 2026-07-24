The Ondo State Police Command arrested four officers caught on camera making ethnically insensitive remarks to a motorist during a stop-and-search

A viral video showed the officers allegedly profiling and attempting to extort a UK returnee along the Lagos-Benin Expressway

Commissioner of Police Felix Ohagwu ordered a full investigation into the conduct of the named officers

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Akure, Ondo State - Four police officers attached to the Ondo State Police Command have been arrested after a video showing them making ethnically charged remarks to a motorist during a roadside search went viral on social media.

The clip, which spread rapidly across X and other platforms, showed a confrontation between the officers and a driver described as a United Kingdom returnee along the Lagos-Benin Expressway.

During the exchange, the motorist accused the officers of intimidation, ethnic profiling, and attempted extortion.

One of the officers was heard suggesting that the driver would have been detained had he been of Igbo origin, drawing widespread condemnation from Nigerians online.

Officers named, placed under investigation

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, confirmed that the four officers had been identified and arrested on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, CP Felix Ohagwu.

As reported by The Punch, Jimoh stated this while speaking to journalists in Akure on Friday, July 24, 2026.

He named them as ASP Elomore Sodayo (AP/No. 207454), Inspector Adefila Adewale (AP/No. 332012), Inspector Olorunfemi Opeyemi (AP/No. 332449), and Inspector Odusola Peter (AP/No. 332369).

Jimoh disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, CP Felix Ohagwu, has ordered an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police vow accountability

According to TheCable, Jimoh stressed that the Nigeria Police Force would not overlook conduct capable of damaging public trust or stoking ethnic tensions.

"The Nigeria Police Force is a disciplined and professional institution that does not condone any form of misconduct, incivility, or actions capable of undermining public confidence, promoting ethnic division, or bringing the Force into disrepute."

He added that officers are bound at all times by the Force's Code of Conduct and Standard Operating Procedures, and must treat members of the public with professionalism and respect for human dignity.

On the outcome of the inquiry, Jimoh assured Nigerians that the process would be fair and transparent.

"Any officer found to have acted contrary to the ethics and standards of the Nigeria Police Force will be subjected to appropriate disciplinary measures in accordance with the law and established disciplinary procedures."

The command also urged members of the public to use official complaint channels to report incidents of police misconduct.

Africa urged to end ethnic profiling

Recall that experts called for abandoning ethnicity-based labels in security operations to enhance national stability.

Participants emphasised the dangers of hate speech and profiling, urging conflict-sensitive communication strategies.emphasise

Upcoming conference aims to develop guidelines for responsible language use in security, law enforcement, and media.

Portable cautions against ethnic profiling

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Portable spoke out against the growing trend of linking an entire ethnic group to criminal activities.

The singer warned Nigerians against attacking innocent people based on appearance, language, or dress style.

His comments have opened up conversations about insecurity, ethnic profiling, and national unity.

Source: Legit.ng