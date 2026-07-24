The Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed the hearing date for the Senegal-Morocco 2025 AFCON title dispute

Senegal won the match 1-0 on the pitch, but the CAF Appeal Board stripped them of the title and awarded it to Morocco

Both countries agreed not to rush the case, meaning a decision will follow after a full deliberation process at CAS

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has set October 8, 2025 as the hearing date for the dispute between Senegal and Morocco over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title, with the proceedings scheduled to take place in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The case centres on events from the AFCON final, where Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 through a Pape Gueye strike. The match was briefly halted after Senegal's players protested a penalty awarded to Morocco by referee Jean-Jacques Ndala. Play resumed, and Senegal completed the victory on the pitch.

CAS confirms hearing date for AFCON 2025 final dispute. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

However, the CAF Appeal Board subsequently overturned the result, stripping Senegal of the title and handing it to Morocco. The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) refused to accept that outcome and took the matter to CAS, the highest judicial body in world sport.

CAS sets hearing date for AFCON saga

CAS confirmed that both parties will present their cases at its headquarters in Lausanne on October 8, after which the court will begin its deliberation before delivering a final ruling. The timeline for the decision was not specified.

According to The Athletic, both Senegal and Morocco agreed not to request an expedited process, meaning the case will follow the standard CAS procedure for hearing and deliberation. The decision is therefore expected to take the normal amount of time once arguments from both sides have been heard.

The outcome of the CAS hearing will be binding on both parties and on the Confederation of African Football, and it will determine who officially holds the 2025 AFCON title.

CAF President speaks on AFCON saga

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe spoke on the AFCON 2025 final controversy between Senegal and Morocco.

The President confirmed that there is no update yet and reiterated that the African football governing body will respect the CAS verdict.

Source: Legit.ng