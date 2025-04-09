Former President Muhammadu Buhari has urged APC governors to prioritise citizen welfare over self-interest

Buhari, who made this assertion while commending President Tinubu’s administration for renovating his Kaduna residence, reaffirmed his unwavering support for the APC

Legit.ng reported that the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), led by Governor Hope Uzodinma, paid Buhari a visit and hailed his contributions to Nigeria’s democracy

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has advised the members of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), to adopt a citizen-centric approach.

According to Buhari, leadership presents both a challenge and an opportunity, and that balancing the two would significantly advance national progress.

Buhari, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, April 9, expressed confidence in the progress being made by the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC and reiterated his call for continued dedication to the nation's progress.

The former president also said leaders should accord importance to the welfare of the people, not themselves, offering his personal example of leaving office with the same physical assets he had before his presidency.

Buhari thanks Tinubu for renovating his home

According to the statement, Muhammadu Buhari thanked the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration for renovating his home in Kaduna.

He explained that while the building looked very much the same externally, so much improvement was made inside.

Speaking further, Buhari thanked the governors for the visit, saying that while he had worked with several of them, some others were new to him.

Reacting, the chairman of the PGF, Imo state Governor Hope Uzodinma said that their visit was to greet the former president on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr, and “convey our heart-felt expression of gratitude and enduring respect for your immense contributions to Nigeria’s democracy and strengthening our party.

“Many of us recall with pride the principled role you played in the founding of the APC. That legacy continues to shape our party’s identity direction.”

Buhari speaks on loyalists dumping Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ex-President Muhammadu Buhari reportedly expressed indifference about his loyalists dumping the President Bola Tinubu-led APC.

Reports had it that the APC governors who visited the former president were seeking his intervention to stop the CPC bloc from dumping the party.

It was also stated that the CPC remained the largest bloc, with ruling party governors fearing that their defection would doom the APC.

