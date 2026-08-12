Socialite Cubana Chiefpriest publicly urged Osun residents to vote for Governor Ademola Adeleke ahead of Saturday's election

The endorsement raised eyebrows as Chiefpriest is widely known as a supporter of the APC and President Tinubu

Chiefpriest's message to Osun residents in favour of Adeleke has seen many of his followers praising him

Socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has thrown his weight behind Governor Ademola Adeleke's re-election bid in Osun state, urging residents to vote for the incumbent governor ahead of Saturday's poll and to protect their votes after casting them.

In the post shared on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, Chiefpriest seemingly denied the claim that President Tinubu was targeting Osun, insisting the governor remains the right man to complete what he started.

Cubana Chiefpriest drums support for Governor Adeleke's re-election in Osun. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

"Adeleke no be push over oh, Osun vote accordingly for @aadeleke_01. Don’t let anyone tamper with your happiness. make una no mind them oh; them say baba want osun, that’s a big lie baba no dey drag osun with anybody. Just vote & protect your vote to re-elect your superstar governor @aadeleke_01 so he can perfect all what he started. na on Saturday una go know the last man standing on this video, chairmo🫡 wey dey talk less & do more, make una dey come we dey wait. it’s imole," he wrote.

Why the Post Turned Heads

What made the endorsement particularly striking is Chiefpriest's long-standing association with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his public loyalty to President Bola Tinubu, through the City Boy Movement.

Governor Adeleke, Davido's uncle, is running on the platform of the Accord Party (AP), placing him squarely on the opposite side of the political fence from Chiefpriest's usual allegiances.

The move signalled that Chiefpriest was willing to set aside party lines in favour of personal loyalty to the Adeleke family, a stance that drew both admiration and ridicule from followers online.

Netizens applaud Cubana Chiefpriest for supporting Adeleke despite APC ties. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest's post declaring support for Governor Adeleke's re-election is below:

Fan Reactions to Chiefpriest's Endorsement

Legit.ng compiled reactions from followers below:

@only1trentino wrote: "Olon seh this is what I was expecting, I almost thought you wouldn't support David's family on this 🙌. RESPECT 🫡"

@jemi_bnx commented:

"CP I gat love for you for real. Irrespective of party difference, you still stood with the Adelekes."

@nursefab_ said:

"That's what politics is all about.. it mustn't be parallel.."

@official_ayke shared:

"Person wey do well go chop re-election…no be by party….congratulations the Adeleke's"

@astrorickyarnold2 reacted:

"Politics na evil 😂 it will make someone look stupid, imagine city boy dey campaign against him own party 😂"

Chiefpriest shows off new US mansion

Legit.ng previously reported that Cubana Chiefpriest became a landlord in the United States.

He announced on social media that he purchased a home in Houston, Texas, for the benefit of his children.

In a video shared on his social media page, the flamboyant entertainer revealed that the decision was driven entirely by his family situation rather than any personal desire to relocate.

Source: Legit.ng