Senator Fadahunsi appeared on TVC News to respond after Davido shared a video allegedly showing him threatening to kill Accord members in Osun State

Senator Fadahunsi appeared on TVC News to respond after Davido shared a video allegedly showing him threatening to kill Accord members in Osun State

Osun Governor Adeleke escalated the matter by contacting the Inspector General of Police and calling for the senator's arrest

A viral video shared by music superstar Davido has thrown Senator Fadahunsi into a full-blown political storm, with the lawmaker appearing on live television to deny ever threatening to kill members of the Accord party in Osun State.

The footage, which spread rapidly online, purportedly showed the senator urging supporters to target Accord members.

Senator Fadahunsi breaks silence on video of him allegedly threatening to kill people. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The clip drew widespread outrage, prompting Governor Adeleke to personally contact the Inspector General of Police and publicly demand that Fadahunsi be arrested.

Appearing via video call on TVC News on 11 August 2026, the senator pushed back firmly against the allegations, describing the footage as a fabrication produced using artificial intelligence.

Fadahunsi Calls Clip a Fabrication

"The 'Kill Accord' video posted by Davido is an AI video," Fadahunsi declared during the live interview, rejecting any suggestion that the content reflected his actual words or intentions.

During the broadcast, the TVC News host pressed the senator on whether his choice of language had been insensitive, given the climate of political violence already associated with Osun State.

A chyron on screen read "POLITICAL VIOLENCE IN OSUN STATE," underscoring the gravity of the situation as it unfolded in real time.

The senator's rebuttal came as Governor Adeleke continued to ramp up pressure, with the governor's call for arrest adding a fresh legal dimension to what had already become a heated political dispute.

Senator Fadahunsi breaks silence on video of him allegedly threatening to kill people. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's Role in Amplifying the Video

The involvement of Davido, one of Nigeria's most prominent music stars with tens of millions of followers, significantly accelerated the video's reach.

The superstar's decision to share the footage brought it to an audience far beyond the usual political circles, ensuring the controversy could not be contained within Osun State alone.

Fadahunsi's team has yet to present technical evidence substantiating the AI claim, and the senator did not elaborate on who may have created or circulated the clip.

Watch the TVC News interview that sparked the debate:

Davido accused of emotional blackmail

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido was accused of using emotional manipulation to sway voters ahead of the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

On August 10, 2026, X user Senior Pst Okezie James Atañi criticised Davido’s post urging residents to reject the APC, calling it “emotional blackmail” and highlighting the Adeleke family’s deep political ties.

The viral infographic underscored the family’s influence in Osun politics as Governor Ademola Adeleke, Davido’s uncle, sought re-election under the Accord Party against APC challenger Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji.

Source: Legit.ng