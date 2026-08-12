Alberta Premier Danielle Smith took to social media to clarify the purpose of Canada's student visa, stressing it was always meant to be temporary

Smith argued that Alberta's publicly funded universities and colleges were built primarily to serve local students, not international ones

The Canadian politician's remarks came as the North American country continued to debate its immigration policies and the growing number of temporary residents in the nation

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 5 years of experience covering migration and international issues.

Ottawa, Canada - Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, reiterated her position that Canada’s student visa is a temporary document, not a pathway to permanent settlement.

Amid the ‘japa’ wave, Smith explained that Nigerians and other foreign nationals who travel to Canada to study should plan to return home after completing their education.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith reiterates that Canada’s student visa is temporary and should not be viewed as a pathway to permanent settlement. Photo credit: @ABDanielleSmith, @univcan

Source: Twitter

'Japa' is a popular Nigerian slang term for emigrating in search of better opportunities.

Smith shared her views on her verified X (formerly Twitter) account, drawing a clear line between what she sees as the original intent of student visas and how the system has evolved in recent years.

She wrote:

"A student visa is a temporary document to study in Canada. That was always understood."

Smith prioritises Alberta students over foreigners

The premier anchored much of her argument in the fact that Alberta's post-secondary institutions were funded through the taxes paid by residents of the province. In her view, that financial reality should determine who the primary beneficiaries of those institutions are.

She said:

"Our universities and colleges were built by Alberta taxpayers, first and foremost for Alberta students."

Smith stopped short of calling for a complete ban on international enrolment, but she was firm about the conditions that should apply. She said there is room for international students where capacity exists, though their time in Canada must have a defined endpoint.

She added:

"Where there is room for international students, the terms are simple. Earn your education, then return home to build a life with it."

Call for stricter immigration rules

Beyond the question of student visas, Smith used the post to make a broader point about how Canada manages immigration as a whole. She argued that the country needs to recommit to a rules-based approach.

She stated:

"Rules are what make a fair system fair and our country needs to return to an immigration process that respects the rules."

Her comments arrive at a time when the federal government has been rolling out measures to reduce the number of temporary residents in Canada, including international students. Concerns about housing shortages, pressure on public infrastructure, and demand for social services have driven much of that policy shift at the national level.

Smith's position aligns Alberta with those calling for tighter controls, while framing the issue around fairness to Canadian taxpayers and the integrity of immigration rules rather than outright opposition to international students.

Watch the video about student visas posted on Danielle Smith’s X account below:

Read more on Canada immigration

Survey unveils Canada’s 75,000 job boom

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada’s labour market added 75,000 jobs in July 2026, bringing the national unemployment rate down to 6.4 per cent, its lowest level in two years, according to the latest Labour Force Survey released by Statistics Canada.

The gains were recorded across both full-time and part-time positions, with the wholesale and retail trade sector accounting for 21,000 of the new jobs.

Source: Legit.ng